Tech Wrap Sept 19: iPhone 17 series sale, Amazfit T-Rex 3, Gaming Copilot

Apple’s latest iPhone 17 lineup is now available for purchase in India. The range includes four models—iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max—sold via Apple’s own stores (online and offline), leading e-commerce sites, and select retail outlets. Buyers can also take advantage of bank promotions, trade-in deals, and zero-interest EMI plans offered by Apple.
Amazfit has introduced the T-Rex 3 Pro smartwatch in India. It is equipped with dual-band GPS, supporting six satellites for precise tracking, and comes with a titanium alloy bezel paired with a sapphire glass display for added durability. The brand highlighted that the watch is built to withstand extreme conditions, including temperatures dropping to -30 degrees Celsius.
Also Read
Microsoft has expanded access to its AI-powered assistant, Gaming Copilot, on Windows 11. Previously tested with select users, the feature is now reaching PC gamers globally, excluding China. As per Microsoft’s Xbox press release, Gaming Copilot will also be made available on the Xbox mobile app for iOS and Android starting October.
Nothing has unveiled its latest flagship earbuds, the Ear 3. They come equipped with a 12mm driver, LDAC Bluetooth codec, and Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) of up to 45 dB. Featuring a partial aluminium build, both the earbuds and charging case retain Nothing’s trademark transparent look. A standout addition is the built-in ‘Super Mic’ on the charging case, which users can activate using the new ‘Talk’ button.
Google has rolled out a feature in its Gemini AI platform that enables users to share custom Gems—its AI assistants designed for specific tasks. In a blog post, Google said this makes distributing personalized assistants to colleagues, friends, or family as simple as sharing a file on Google Drive. It also helps minimize repeated prompts while boosting productivity.
Google announced deeper Gemini AI integration in its Chrome browser for both Mac and Windows, with no extra cost to users. A report by TechCrunch noted that the company is also introducing agentic browsing, which includes an AI Mode in the address bar, new Gemini capabilities, AI-based scam protection, automatic password resets, and other improvements. Rollout begins later this month in the US (English), with more regions and languages to follow.
In a press statement, Meta revealed that it is offering a developer preview of a toolkit granting mobile apps access to sensors on Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. Named the Meta Wearables Device Access Toolkit, the preview is expected later this year, with wider availability in 2026. Developers will gain access to on-device camera, microphone, and open-ear audio data, enabling them to create hands-free, POV-based experiences that extend mobile apps into wearables.
Sony has announced a limited-time discount on its PlayStation 5 consoles in India ahead of the festive season. Customers can avail a price reduction of Rs 5,000 between September 22 and October 19, or until stock lasts. The offer is valid on both the Digital and Disc editions.
Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch its Android XR headset on October 21. Citing a report from Korean outlet Electronic Times, “Project Moohan” and/or “Project Infinite” is set for release on that date. This would precede the unveiling of Samsung’s first tri-fold smartphone. According to 9to5Google, the event could be hosted online instead of an in-person Unpacked-style format.
Samsung has announced discounts up to 50 per cent on select products for this festive season. As part of this offer, select smartphones from the company's last year’s flagship lineup are also seeing a price drop, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which will be available at a discounted price of Rs 71,999. Other products like the Galaxy S24 FE, select models of the Galaxy A-, F-, and M-series, Galaxy Watch 8 series, Buds 3 FE, and Galaxy Ring will also be available at discounted prices. According to Samsung, these offers will go live starting September 22.
Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup is now on sale in India through Apple’s online store, official retailers, partner outlets, and e-commerce platforms. However, not all customers will receive immediate deliveries. Shipments of models such as the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max have been delayed to October. Additionally, some configurations are unavailable for in-store pickup at select Apple stores.