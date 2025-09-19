Friday, September 19, 2025 | 10:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung announces price drop on select models: Galaxy S24 Ultra at ₹71,999

Samsung announces price drop on select models: Galaxy S24 Ultra at ₹71,999

The Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24, and S24 FE headline Samsung's festive price cuts, with discounts going up to 50 per cent. Offers are also extended to select models of Galaxy A, M, and F series

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Samsung has announced discounts up to 50 per cent on select products for this festive season. As part of this offer, select smartphones from the company's last year’s flagship lineup are also seeing a price drop, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which will be available at a discounted price of Rs 71,999. Other products like the Galaxy S24 FE, select models of the Galaxy A-, F-, and M-series will also be available at discounted prices. According to Samsung, these offers will go live starting September 22.
 
Samsung is also bringing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip-powered variant of the Galaxy S24 to the Indian market for the first time. The original Galaxy S24, introduced in India last year, featured the Exynos 2400 chipset. The Galaxy S24 powered by the Qualcomm chip will be available at a price of Rs 39,999.
 

Samsung price drop: Offers

Offers on Samsung Galaxy S24 series

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series includes four models: Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and Galaxy S24 FE. Samsung has announced discounts on three of these models – Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and Galaxy S24 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • Original price: Rs 129,999 
  • Discounted price: 71,999 

Samsung Galaxy S24 (Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3)

  • Original price: Rs 74,999 
  • Discounted price: Rs 39,999 

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

  • Original price: Rs 59,999 
  • Discounted price: Rs 29,999 

Offers on Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35 

Samsung cited a Counterpoint Research study while saying that its Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G were the number one selling smartphones in their price segments respectively in 2024. Now, the company is offering up to 42 per cent discount on these models.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

  • Original price: Rs 39,999 
  • Discounted price: Rs 24,999 

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

  • Original price: Rs 30,999 
  • Discounted price: Rs 17,999 

Offers on Samsung Galaxy M36, M16, M06 

Samsung is offering up to 30 per cent discount on these select models from its Galaxy M series. Here are the offer details.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

  • Original price: Rs 19,999 
  • Discounted price: Rs 13,999 

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G

  • Original price: Rs 13,499
  • Discounted price: Rs 10,499

Samsung Galaxy M06 5G

  • Original price: Rs 9,999
  • Discounted price: Rs 7,499

Offers on Samsung Galaxy F36, F06 

Samsung is also offering price drops on select models of its Galaxy F series, namely – Samsung Galaxy F36, Galaxy F06 5G. The South Korean consumer electronics maker is offering up to 30 per cent off on these models.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G

  • Original price: Rs 19,999
  • Discounted price: Rs 13,999

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G

  • Original price: Rs 9,999
  • Discounted price: Rs 7,499

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

