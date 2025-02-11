Business Standard

Tech wrap Feb 11: Instagram teen account, Samsung Galaxy F06 5G, iOS 18.3.1

Meta introduces Instagram teen accounts in India. Samsung Galaxy F06 5G launch. Apple iOS 18.3.1. OnePlus Watch 3 launch. Lava's Prowatch X launching on Feb 15

Meta has announced the expansion of its Instagram "Teen Accounts" to India, aiming to enhance online safety for younger users. According to the company, these accounts are designed to offer a secure and age-appropriate digital environment. They come with built-in safety features such as restrictions on unwanted interactions, advanced privacy settings, and parental controls.
   
Samsung has confirmed the launch of its Galaxy F06 5G smartphone on February 12. Positioned as the company's most affordable 5G offering in India, the device aims to bring next-generation connectivity to a wider audience. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and will feature a 'Ripple Glow' finish at the back, giving it a dynamic shimmering effect.
 
 

Apple has released iOS 18.3.1 for supported iPhones, addressing a critical security flaw. According to an update on Apple's support page, the patch fixes an issue that could allow an attacker with physical access to an iPhone to disable USB Restricted Mode on a locked device. Apple has acknowledged that the vulnerability may have been exploited in an "extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals."
   
OnePlus has announced that its next-generation smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 3, will debut in select markets on February 18. The company has also shared official images and key features of the smartwatch on its US website ahead of the launch.
   
Indian tech brand Lava is set to expand its smartwatch portfolio with the launch of the Prowatch X on February 15. The company revealed that the upcoming smartwatch will sport a sleek and modern design, along with multiple strap options. It will be available in India from February 21, exclusively on Flipkart.
   
Realme has introduced a new "Nebula Design" for its upcoming P3 Pro smartphone. According to the company, the back panel features a "celluloid texture," ensuring distinct strands and threads in the design. The luminous colour-changing fibre allows the device to absorb light and glow in the dark. Realme stated that the design draws inspiration from the shifting nature of a nebula and the reaction of ultraviolet light with cosmic dust.
   
Apple is reportedly continuing development on standalone augmented reality (AR) glasses despite discontinuing work on a Mac-dependent model. As per a report from 9To5Mac, citing Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the company may take longer than expected to finalize the product.
   
OnePlus has launched its "Red Rush Days" sale, offering discounts and bank offers on multiple devices, including the newly released OnePlus 13 series smartphones. Discounts will also be available on the OnePlus 12 series, Nord series, OnePlus Pad tablets, as well as accessories like the OnePlus Watch 2 series and OnePlus Buds Pro 3.
   
Speaking at the AI Action Summit in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of international collaboration in leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) for economic progress, social transformation, and sustainable development. He underscored the need for high-quality, "bias-free" data sets to support the development of transparent and trustworthy open-source AI systems.
   
A group of investors, led by Elon Musk, has reportedly made a $97.4 billion offer to acquire OpenAI, intensifying an ongoing legal dispute with the AI company that Musk originally co-founded.

