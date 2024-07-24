Spotify could finally offer hi-res lossless audio with a new deluxe plan

The Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify is developing a “much better version” of its service. According to The Verge, Spotify’s CEO, Daniel Ek, announced during the quarterly earnings call on July 23 that the company is working on a new subscription tier offering superior benefits to the existing premium plan.

Ek stated, "The plan here is to offer a much better version of Spotify." While the CEO refrained from specifying the new Spotify subscription's features, he did reveal that the upcoming paid tier would be "sort of a deluxe version of Spotify that has all of the benefits that the normal Spotify version has, but a lot more control, a lot higher quality across the board, and some other things that I'm not ready to talk about just yet."

Regarding pricing, Ek suggested the “deluxe version” would cost around $5 more than the current premium tier, placing it at approximately a $17-18 price point. He did not provide a specific launch date for the new subscription tier, mentioning it is still in its early development stages.

In 2021, Spotify unveiled “HiFi” as its lossless streaming tier. However, the company has yet to launch the service after more than three years since the initial announcement. It is plausible that the forthcoming Spotify “deluxe version” is the Spotify HiFi.

At the time of the HiFi announcement, Spotify stated that the new tier “would deliver music in CD-quality, lossless audio format to your device and Spotify Connect-enabled speakers”.