Apple September 9 event: New iPad models might accompany iPhone 16 series

Apple is expected to unveil new iPad models at its September 9 launch event. Typically, this event focuses on the new iPhone series and other ecosystem devices like the Apple Watch and AirPods. However, this year, the Cupertino-based tech giant might also introduce new iPad mini and iPad 11th generation models. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G launching in India on Sept 9

China’s Realme has announced the launch of its Narzo 70 Turbo smartphone in India on September 9. The device is already listed on Amazon India, where its initial look and features are showcased. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy and features a two-tone design at the back.

The Google Play Store has introduced the ability for users to install and update multiple Android apps simultaneously. Previously, the Play Store could only handle one app at a time, requiring users to wait for each app to be downloaded and installed before starting the next one. According to The Verge, users can now download, install, and update up to three apps at once.

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a voice chat mode for Meta AI, which currently only supports text-based inputs. According to WABetainfo, the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.18.18, available on the Google Play Store, includes this new voice chat feature, allowing users to communicate with Meta AI through voice.

Google is adding support for barcodes and QR codes to Circle to Search. The company has been developing automatic scanning for these codes within Circle to Search for a while. According to Android Authority, the feature was first spotted in May, and it is now being widely rolled out, available on compatible Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices.

Apple is reportedly set to undertake a significant redesign of its smallest Mac device, the Mac Mini, this year. The upcoming Mac Mini is expected to be more compact than the current model but may forgo USB-A ports entirely. According to a Bloomberg report, the new Mac Mini will likely include five USB-C ports, following a configuration similar to the current Mac Studio model.

China’s OnePlus may debut its next-generation flagship, the OnePlus 13 series, sooner than anticipated. Typically, OnePlus releases its flagship smartphones in December or January, but media reports suggest the OnePlus 13 series could be launched as early as next month in the company's home country.

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is anticipated to soon launch its new T3 Ultra smartphone in India. While the company has not yet made an official announcement, information about the ultra model has emerged online. Following the recent release of the T3 Pro 5G in India, the T3 Ultra is expected to provide enhancements across various features.

An Indian firm has become the first to offer viewers the chance to play a game within a streaming show. Can it work?

Apple's partnership with India's second-largest telecom company is set to provide the iPhone maker with a much-needed boost in a content market where it currently trails behind major players like Spotify and Walt Disney.

The experience at Alorica and at other companies, including furniture retailer IKEA suggests that AI may not prove to be the job killer that many people fear