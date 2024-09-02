Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple M4 Mac mini to drop USB-A connectivity, getting 5 USB-C ports: Report

Apple M4 Mac mini to drop USB-A connectivity, getting 5 USB-C ports: Report

The new redesigned Mac mini is expected to launch in October alongside M4-powered MacBook Pro and iMac models

Apple Mac mini

Apple Mac mini

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is reportedly planning a major redesign of its smallest Mac device, the Mac Mini, this year. While the anticipated Mac Mini update is expected to be more compact than the current generation model, it might miss out on USB-A ports completely. According to a Bloomberg report, the next-generation Mac Mini will feature five USB-C ports in a configuration similar to the current generation Mac Studio model.  

According to the report, the M4 chip powered Mac Mini will feature three USB-C ports at the back of the device and two at the front. While the 2024 model is expected to retain the Ethernet port, HDMI connector and headphone jack from its predecessor, Apple might phase out the USB-A ports. If true, the move will not be surprising as Apple already ships MacBook models without the USB-A ports. The report also stated that Apple might bring the same changes to Mac Pro and Mac Studio devices that are anticipated to get the M4 chip by next year. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
As for the availability of new Mac Mini models, the report stated that Apple Suppliers in China are expected to start shipping the new Mac Mini models to the company’s warehouses in early September. However, the new model is not expected to go on sale until October. The new Mac Mini would likely be accompanied by new M4 powered MacBook Pro and iMac, both of which are expected to remain similar to their predecessor apart from the new chip.

More From This Section

google,google logo

Chenn.AI connected: Tamil Nadu now plugs into Google's AI mainframe

OpenAI's latest funding round has drawn interest from the three most valuable tech companies, underscoring how vital the artificial intelligence startup is to the broader industry.

OpenAI latest funding tempts 3 most valuable technology companies

The artificial intelligence (AI) market in India is expected to clock a compound annual growth rate of 25-35 per cent by 2027, matching a global trend of the technology's expansion. The Indian market is worth $7-10 billion now and it is expected to r

Powering India's technology growth: The continuous rise of Indian AI

PremiumScenes from ‘Who Killed Kavitha', Asiaville Interactive's show where viewers can solve a murder.

Streaming and gaming: AyeVee's offering bridges two fast-growing markets

Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) has taken every possible business, industry and government department by storm. India's defence sector is not far behind. The rise of large language models (LLM), which are used to power GenAI products, has

Google partners with Tamil Nadu to boost AI ecosystem, tech upskilling

Earlier, Bloomberg had reported that this year’s Mac mini will be significantly smaller in size than the current model, likely approaching the “size of an Apple TV set-top box.” The device is expected to feature an aluminium casing and will be slightly taller than its predecessor. Despite its smaller form factor, the power supply module is expected to still be internal, which would eliminate the need of an external power brick. 

Also Read

MK Stalin, Stalin

TN CM visits Apple, Google, Microsoft offices in US, discusses partnerships

Apple, Apple iPhone 15, Apple launch event, Apple Wonderlust event, iPhone 15, iPhone, New iPhone

iPhone 16 series: Apple's multi-function capture button to improve imaging

iPhone 15 Pro Max with Apple Intelligence

Apple to release iPhone intelligence features in batches: Check timeline

ChatGPT

OpenAI's ChatGPT growth continues: 200 million weekly users and counting

apple, apple logo

Apple to invest in OpenAI as ChatGPT integrates into iOS, Nvidia to join

Topics : Apple Apple MacBook Pro Apple event

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon