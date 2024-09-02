Apple September 9 event: New iPad models might accompany iPhone 16 series

Apple is likely to introduce new iPad models at its September 9 launch event. The company’s September launch event is generally reserved for the new iPhone series and ecosystem devices such as Apple Watch and AirPods. However, this year the Cupertino based technology giant might launch new iPad mini and iPad 11th generation models too.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple generally reduces the inventory of devices that are set to get updated soon. While numerous iPhone models along with Apple Watch and AirPods are low in stock, iPad mini is running on low inventory as well. This suggests that Apple might launch a new iPad mini model soon. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A report by 9To5Mac also stated that Apple might unveil a new entry-level 11th generation iPad model and an updated iPad mini this month.

iPad mini (seventh generation): What to expect

Since iPad mini was last updated in 2021, it has missed out on changes that Apple has brought to other iPad devices. This includes the front facing camera placed in landscape orientation as well as support for Apple Pencil Pro. Apple will likely bring these changes to the next-generation iPad mini.

While a major design overhaul is not expected for the iPad mini, the seventh generation model might get a major performance boost with the latest Apple Silicon. The new iPad Mini might feature the new A18 chip that is expected to debut on the iPhone 16 series. Powered by the latest chip, the iPad Mini will run Apple Intelligence features including generative AI tools for writing and image generation.

iPad (11th generation): What to expect

Similar to the iPad mini, the entry level iPad model of 2024 is not expected to bring major updates design-wise, however, it could get an incremental boost in performance. Apple’s base-line iPad model generally gets older-generation Apple Silicon, however, with the advent of Apple Intelligence, the company might ship the 11th generation iPad with the latest A18 chip. Apart from this, the entry-level iPad might get new colour options as well.