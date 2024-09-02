Business Standard
Vivo T3 Ultra tipped to launch in India soon: Expected specs and more

The Vivo T3 Ultra smartphone is expected to be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ chip and feature a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary camera sensor

Vivo T3 Pro 5G

Vivo T3 Pro 5G

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is expected to launch its new T3 Ultra smartphone in India soon. Although the company has not officially announced its launch, details about an ultra model have surfaced on the internet. Vivo recently launched the T3 Pro 5G smartphone in India and the Ultra model is expected to offer improvements across the board.

Vivo T3 Ultra: What to expect
The anticipated Vivo T3 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ System-on-Chip (SoC) coupled with up to 12GB RAM. For comparison, the recently launched T3 Pro 5G smartphone comes with 8GB RAM standard across all storage variants. The T3 Ultra smartphone would likely sport a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display of 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display is expected to offer 4,500 nits of peak brightness. 
In the camera department, the Vivo T3 Ultra smartphone might feature a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor. The T3 Pro also features a 50MP camera but the underlying sensor is the Sony IMX882. The primary camera on the Ultra would likely be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 16MP front facing camera.

The Vivo T3 Ultra is expected to feature a 5,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast wired charging. The smartphone would also likely get an IP68 rating for resistance against dust and water ingress. 

Vivo T3 Ultra: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.77-inch, curved display, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor:  Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ 
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (Sony IMX921) + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 5,500mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

