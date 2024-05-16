iQOO Z9x, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen1, launched: Price, specs

Chinese smartphone brand iQOO on May 16 launched in India the iQOO Z9x. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen1, the smartphone boasts 6,000 mAh battery and 44W super-fast wireless charging. The iQOO Z9x smartphone is offered in Tornado Green and Storm Grey colours, and up to 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board configurations. Below are the details:

iQOO Z9x: Price and variants

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 12,999

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,499

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,999

iQOO Z9x: Availability and introductory offers

The iQOO Z9x will be available from May 21 on iQOO e-store and e-commerce platform Amazon India. As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank and SBI Bank credit/debit cards. Customers purchasing the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage variants from Amazon India can get an additional discount of Rs 500 on top of the bank offer.

iQOO Z9x: Details

The iQOO Z9x sports a 6.72-inch LCD display of 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone has dual-stereo speakers and a built-in 3.5mm audio jack for wired headphone and microphone connectivity.

The iQOO Z9x smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen1 chip, paired with up to 8GB RAM. iQOO said that the smartphone supports extended RAM, up to 8GB, for performance boost. As for gaming-centric features, the iQOO Z9x smartphone incorporates an “Ultra Game Mode”, which it said enhances gaming performance with software optimisation. The smartphone also comes with 4D Game vibration for an immersive gaming experience.

Imaging on the iQOO Z9x smartphone is covered by a 50-megapixel main camera, paired with a 2MP depth sensor. The 8GB RAM variant of the smartphone also gets a 4K recording option at 30 frames per second. At the front the smartphone sports an 8MP shooter.

The smartphone has a slim profile, measuring 7.99mm, backed by IP64 rating for water and dust resistance.

iQOO Z9x: Specifications