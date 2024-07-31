Business Standard
Telegram CEO says he has 100 biological kids; Elon Musk gives this reaction

Telegram founder Pavel Durov said that he plans to 'open-source his DNA' so that his biological children can find each other more easily

Elon Musk has reacted to Telegram founder Pavel Durov's '100 biological children' claim. (File Photo)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

Telegram founder and CEO, Pavel Durov, has claimed that he has over “100 biological children”. Durov made this sensational revelation on the messaging app, sharing the news with his 5.7 million subscribers. He added that he had been an active sperm donor.

“I was just told that I have over 100 biological kids. How is this possible for a guy who has never been married and prefers to live alone?” Durov said in a post.
Reacting to an X post that shared the screenshot of Durov’s statement, Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote, ‘Rookie numbers lmao – Genghis Khan’. For the unversed, Genghis Khan, founder of the Mongol Empire, is known to have fathered many children. In fact, a research paper published in the American Journal of Human Genetics claimed that 0.5 per cent of the world’s male population were Khan’s genetic descendants.


Pavel Durov’s ‘Vicky Donor’ story
In his post, Durov recalled that around 15 years ago, a friend approached him with an unusual request. “He said that he and his wife couldn't have kids due to a fertility issue and asked me to donate sperm at a clinic for them to have a baby. I laughed my a** off before realising he was dead serious,” said Durov.

Later, the head of the sperm clinic informed him that there was a shortage of “high-quality donor material” and suggested it was his “civic duty to donate more sperm to anonymously help more couples.” And thus began Durov’s ‘sperm donation’ journey.

Durov also mentioned his plans to ‘open-source his DNA’ so that his biological children can find each other more easily.

“Of course, there are risks, but I don’t regret having been a donor. The shortage of healthy sperm has become an increasingly serious issue worldwide, and I’m proud that I did my part to help alleviate it,” he wrote in the post.

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

