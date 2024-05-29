Microsoft brings Copilot AI chatbot to Telegram for Android, iOS, and more

Microsoft has launched its AI-powered Copilot chatbot for messaging app Telegram. Microsoft on its website said that OpenAI’s GPT model-powered generative AI assistant is available within the Telegram app to provide responses on a range of topics, including travel tips, sports update and movie recommendations. Copilot for Telegram will also be able to respond with detailed answers to user query leveraging Bing search.
For context, Facebook’s parent company Meta has started integrating Meta AI to its messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Messenger.
The Copilot bot is now available on Telegram’s mobile app for both Android and iOS, desktop app for macOS and Windows, and also on Telegram Web. The bot is currently in beta, however, it is available for all users with some restrictions on certain functions. Being a beta version, Copilot for Telegram only works on text prompts while multimodal understanding is expected to roll-out once the product is out of its public testing phase.
How to use Copilot in Telegram
- Download and install the Telegram app on your smartphone or desktop, or sign-in to your account through Telegram Web
- Create a Telegram account or sign into an existing account on the Telegram app
- Click on the link provided by Microsoft on their website to access Copilot bot through your Telegram account
- You can also search for “@CopilotOfficialBot” in the search bar within Telegram
- Type in your question or prompt the AI chatbot to initiate a conversation