Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: Sindhu's match at 12:40 PM; Shooters' event at 12:30 PM
India at Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Borgohain's boxing match starts at 3:50 PM IST. In men's singles, HS Prannoy will be in action at 11 PM IST. Check Paris 2024 live score and medal updates here
Shashwat NishantAditya Kaushik New Delhi
On Day 5 of the Paris Olympics 2024, the focus shifts from shooting to other sports for the Indian contingent. With no medal matches scheduled today, star shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will aim to book spots in the quarterfinals of their respective individual events. Sindhu's women's singles badminton match will begin at 12:50 PM IST, while Lakshya Sen's men's singles match is scheduled for 1:40 PM IST later in the day. India's boxing sensation Lovlina Borgohain will also compete to advance to the quarterfinals of the women's 75kg boxing event at 3:50 PM IST.
Meanwhile, HS Prannoy will also take the court, aiming to reach the quarterfinals in men's singles badminton by winning his final group stage match. Nishant Dev will compete in the men's 71kg boxing round of 16 match at 12:30 AM IST on August 1.
Shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh and Swapnil Kusale will be in action in the men's 50m rifle three-position event at 12:30 PM IST. The archery individual events will see India’s Deepika Kumari compete in the women's singles, while Tarundeep Rai will participate in the men's singles 1/32 qualification round. Following Manika Batra's strong performance on Monday, her teammate Sreeja Akula will aim to advance to the women's singles table tennis Round of 16 at 2:30 PM IST.
India's Day 5 schedule and results at Paris Olympics 2024
|
Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast
The telecast of India's Day 5 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.
India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free
The Live streaming of India matches on July 31 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.
Stay tuned for India events live updates and Paris Olympics 2024 live medal tally updates here
11:58 AM
Day 5 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: What all events will feature Indian athletes today?
To check all the events scheduled for the Indian athletes in the Paris Olympics today, you can check our schedule for July 31 by clicking the link below.
Paris Olympics Indian athletes full schedule for July 31
11:40 AM
Day 5 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Shooters to start the day
Indian shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale will be taking part in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions qualification event, starting at 12:30 PM IST.
11:28 AM
Day 5 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Indian Shuttlers in action today
Indian shuttlers will be in action today with the likes of PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy taking the court for their respective matches on the day. PV Sindhu will be the first one to start her women's singles group stage match at 12:50 PM followed by Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy respectively
11:22 AM
Paris Olympics 2024: India matches LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India events on Day 5 of Paris Olympics 2024.
