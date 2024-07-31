Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: Sindhu's match at 12:40 PM; Shooters' event at 12:30 PM

On Day 5 of the Paris Olympics 2024, the focus shifts from shooting to other sports for the Indian contingent. With no medal matches scheduled today, star shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will aim to book spots in the quarterfinals of their respective individual events. Sindhu's women's singles badminton match will begin at 12:50 PM IST, while Lakshya Sen's men's singles match is scheduled for 1:40 PM IST later in the day. India's boxing sensation Lovlina Borgohain will also compete to advance to the quarterfinals of the women's 75kg boxing event at 3:50 PM IST.





Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY Meanwhile, HS Prannoy will also take the court, aiming to reach the quarterfinals in men's singles badminton by winning his final group stage match. Nishant Dev will compete in the men's 71kg boxing round of 16 match at 12:30 AM IST on August 1.





India's Day 5 schedule and results at Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule today Indian events Indian Athletes in action on July 31 Time (IST) Result Shooting (Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position Quaiication) Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale) 12:30 TBD Badminton (Women's Singles) PV Sindhu 12:50 TBD Badminton (Men's Singles) Lakshya Sen 13:40 TBD Table Tennis (Women's Singles) Sreeja Akula 14:30 TBD Boxing (Women's 75kg; RO16) Lovlina Borgohin 15:50 TBD Archery (Women's Individual) Deepika Kumari 15:56 TBD Archery (Men's Individual) Trundeep Rai 21:28 TBD Badminton (Men's Singles) HS Prannoy 23:00 TBD Boxing (Men's 71kg; RO16) Nishant Dev 00:34 (Aug 1) TBD Shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh and Swapnil Kusale will be in action in the men's 50m rifle three-position event at 12:30 PM IST. The archery individual events will see India’s Deepika Kumari compete in the women's singles, while Tarundeep Rai will participate in the men's singles 1/32 qualification round. Following Manika Batra's strong performance on Monday, her teammate Sreeja Akula will aim to advance to the women's singles table tennis Round of 16 at 2:30 PM IST.

Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast

The telecast of India's Day 5 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.

India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free

The Live streaming of India matches on July 31 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.



Stay tuned for India events live updates and Paris Olympics 2024 live medal tally updates here