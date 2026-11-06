Satellite-ready smartphones in India: What Trai's latest proposal means

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has proposed that smartphone manufacturers include support for satellite communication frequency bands in future handsets sold in India. The recommendation is part of a wider framework proposed by the regulator to allow satellite networks to provide direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity through mobile phones.

In its recommendations released on November 5, Trai said the government should encourage manufacturers to include the necessary modules to support applicable Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) bands. The proposal is aimed at enabling compatible smartphones to connect directly to satellites, potentially allowing users to access connectivity in areas with limited or no terrestrial mobile network coverage.

What is Trai proposing

Trai has recommended allowing satellite-based D2D services in India through two different approaches. The first uses spectrum allocated for Mobile Satellite Services, while the second uses frequency bands already assigned to telecom operators for mobile services.

For MSS-based D2D services, Trai has proposed using the L-band and S-band frequencies allocated for satellite communication. These bands would allow satellites to communicate directly with compatible mobile devices without requiring a conventional mobile tower to establish the connection.

However, smartphones need compatible radio-frequency hardware to communicate over these satellite bands. Trai has therefore recommended that the government encourage handset manufacturers to incorporate the required modules in future smartphones sold in India.

What are L-band and S-band frequencies?

L-band and S-band are portions of the radio frequency spectrum used for satellite communication. Under the framework proposed by Trai, these bands would be used for the connection between satellites and user devices, also known as the user link.

The two bands have different frequency ranges. L-band generally covers frequencies between 1 GHz and 2 GHz, while S-band covers frequencies between 2 GHz and 4 GHz. Both are used for mobile satellite communication, including services that connect mobile devices to satellites.

At present, satellite communication services often rely on specialised equipment, such as satellite phones and dedicated terminals. These devices have radio-frequency components designed to communicate with satellites. Trai's proposal seeks to extend this capability to regular smartphones by encouraging manufacturers to include support for the applicable MSS bands.

This would require changes to the hardware used in compatible smartphones. The necessary radio-frequency components and antenna systems would need to support the relevant satellite frequencies. It would also require compatible network infrastructure and service support from telecom operators.

How will satellite connectivity work on smartphones

Trai's recommendations outline two ways in which satellites could connect directly to smartphones.

The first is through MSS spectrum in the L-band and S-band. Under this arrangement, satellites would communicate directly with smartphones that support these frequencies. Telecom operators authorised to provide access services could partner with satellite network providers to offer the service.

The second approach involves using International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) spectrum, which is already assigned to telecom operators for conventional mobile networks.

For this arrangement, Trai has recommended permitting satellite-based D2D services using the 600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz and 2,100 MHz frequency bands. These are frequency bands used for terrestrial mobile communication.

The idea is to allow satellites to use an operator's existing mobile spectrum to connect with compatible smartphones. Unlike the MSS-based approach, this would not require a separate allocation of satellite spectrum for the user link.

However, Trai has proposed certain conditions. The telecom operators involved must collectively hold the relevant IMT frequency channel across all 22 licensed service areas and agree to allow its use by a satellite network provider.

The regulator has also recommended permitting IMT-based D2D services on a non-interference and non-protection basis. This means satellite operations must not cause harmful interference to existing services and cannot claim protection from interference caused by them.

Will existing smartphones support satellite connectivity

The ability to connect directly to satellites will depend on the frequency bands and hardware supported by a smartphone, along with the satellite technology and network used by the service provider.

Smartphones already support multiple cellular frequency bands for 4G and 5G connectivity. However, support for terrestrial mobile frequencies does not automatically mean that a device can communicate with satellites using dedicated MSS spectrum.

This is the reason behind Trai's recommendation to encourage manufacturers to include the necessary modules for L-band and S-band support in future smartphones sold in India.

The proposal does not specify a deadline for manufacturers to incorporate this hardware. It also does not mandate that all smartphones sold in the country must support satellite connectivity.

Could this enable satellite features on iPhones and Google Pixel phones in India

Trai's proposal could help pave the way for satellite connectivity features on smartphones such as Apple's iPhone and Google's Pixel series in India. Both companies already offer satellite-based features in select markets, but their availability depends on the device hardware, supported frequency bands, network partnerships and local regulatory approvals.

Apple introduced Emergency SOS via satellite with the iPhone 14 series. The feature allows users to contact emergency services through a satellite connection when cellular and Wi-Fi coverage are unavailable. Newer iPhone models also support features such as Messages via satellite in supported regions. These services use specialised hardware built into the phones to establish a connection with satellites.

Google has also introduced Satellite SOS on supported Pixel phones, starting with the Pixel 9 series. The feature allows users to contact emergency services through satellite connectivity when conventional mobile networks are unavailable. Its availability is limited to supported devices and countries.

However, Trai's recommendation alone will not make these features available in India. Apple's satellite services use its partnership with Globalstar, while Google's Pixel Satellite SOS relies on a supported satellite network and local emergency service arrangements. Both require regulatory approval and agreements with service providers in the markets where they operate.

The proposed MSS band support could address part of the hardware requirement for future smartphones. However, it does not establish that existing iPhones or Pixel phones sold in India will become compatible with satellite services through a software update. That would depend on the frequency bands supported by each device and the satellite network used by the service.

There is also a distinction between emergency satellite messaging and regular mobile connectivity through satellites. Trai's recommendations could support both MSS-based and IMT spectrum-based D2D services, but the actual features available to users will depend on how telecom operators and satellite providers implement them.

What happens next

Trai's recommendations are part of a wider proposed framework for Satellite Communication Network (SCN) providers. Under this framework, authorised satellite network providers would be allowed to offer Satellite Communication Network-as-a-Service (SCNaaS) to eligible telecom operators and other authorised service providers.

These satellite network providers would supply network infrastructure and capacity but would not be permitted to offer telecommunication services directly to consumers under the proposed authorisation. Telecom operators and other eligible service providers would manage the consumer-facing services.

The framework could allow companies operating satellite networks to partner with telecom operators for direct-to-device connectivity, without having to establish their own consumer-facing mobile services.

The recommendations have been sent to the Department of Telecommunications for consideration. They will need government acceptance and the relevant policy and regulatory changes before the proposed framework can be implemented.