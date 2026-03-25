Tredence eyes Europe, GCC expansion to reduce US revenue dependence

Q: What are some of the pillars of growth that you have charted out as the growth officer? Retail consumer packaged goods (CPG) has been our core where we have had an industry leading capability and growth which helped us raising funds in the first two rounds. I think we need to go outside of retail CPG and focus also on banking, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences where there is a huge amount of opportunity for data and AI. And with this whole agentic AI, we can solve a lot of new use cases and create disruption. So while we continue to grow and scale the retail CPG business, my mandate is to diversify further across verticals.

The second one is (that) we are very focused on our partnership. We have realised that to solve end-to-end problems for our customer and truly be a customer-first organisation, we need to come out of the technology stack and think of the end-to-end outcome. So the focus is also to diversify technology partnerships in the new world of AI. We are trying to leverage the world of hyperscalers, whether it’s a Google cloud, Snowflake, AWS, Microsoft, or Anthropic.

The third is more of a regional diversification because we can't be entirely North America-centric. So I work with our regional teams and am looking to expand in the Middle East and Europe.

Q: Since you talk about expanding in Europe, what proportion of your revenue will be from that geography in two years? Currently, it is about 10-12 per cent with the US contributing about 75 per cent. In an ideal world, I would say the balance between US and non-US revenue should be about 70:30. We have already made progress with a lot of companies based in the UK, Benelux, Germany, and France. We are focusing on the huge industrial footprint in Germany and the Nordics. We (have) already had early success of acquiring (a) few clients, especially in the renewable energy sector. The reason we have created a separate business unit for Europe is due to these huge expectations. We aspire to grow almost five times in the next three years.

Q: How do you want to leverage the GCC business? What we realise is almost half our customer base have invested heavily in GCC and they are mature ones working even with the IT services companies. But the new world order demands transforming their internal operations to deliver their AI mandate for their organisation. It requires a different skill set, operating models, and vendors. And when they look to set up their AI centre of excellence they need a partner who has the experience to co-build, co-design, co-innovate, and co-scale with them.