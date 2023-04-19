close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Twitter 'quietly' removes policy against deadnaming transgender people

It was in this policy update that Twitter appears to have deleted the line against deadnaming from its rules

AP San Francisco
Twitter

Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 7:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Twitter has quietly removed a policy against the targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals, raising concerns that the Elon Musk-owned platform is becoming less safe for marginalised groups.

Twitter enacted the policy against deadnaming, or using a transgender person's name before they transitioned, as well as purposefully using the wrong gender for someone as a form of harassment, in 2018.

On Monday, Twitter also said it will only put warning labels on some tweets that are potentially in violation of its rules against hateful conduct. Previously, the tweets were removed.

It was in this policy update that Twitter appears to have deleted the line against deadnaming from its rules.

Twitter's decision to covertly roll back its longtime policy is the latest example of just how unsafe the company is for users and advertisers alike, said Sarah Kate Ellis, the president and CEO of the advocacy group GLAAD.

This decision to roll back LGBTQ safety pulls Twitter even more out of step with TikTok, Pinterest, and Meta, which all maintain similar policies to protect their transgender users at a time when anti-transgender rhetoric online is leading to real world discrimination and violence.

Also Read

First transgender judge seeks reservation in govt jobs for her community

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

Is Elon Musk rewriting the HR rulebook at Twitter?

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square?

Lava Blaze 2 smartphone goes on sale on Amazon India: Unboxing, specs, more

Honor to launch MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 16 laptops in India on April 21

Apple readies arsenal of apps for new headset; aims to win over wary users

India's fantasy sports industry to reach 500 mn users by FY27: Report

In demand: Prompt engineers who train AI in human language and its context

Twitter did immediately respond to a message for comment Tuesday.

Topics : Twitter | Transgender

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 7:50 AM IST

Google's monopoly delayed innovations like AI-based ChatGPT, DOJ says

ChatGPT
3 min read

WhatsApp users need to switch on old phone to use app on new device

WhatsApp
2 min read

Microsoft adds AI-powered Bing to SwiftKey keyboard app for Android, iPhone

SwiftKey, Microsoft, Bing AI
2 min read

Wagering barred in all forms games, be it game of skill or chance: MoS IT

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
3 min read

Asus launches ROG Phone 7 series gaming smartphones: Price, specs, and more

Asus ROG Phone 7 series
2 min read

Q4 results: Infosys slashes FY24 revenue growth guidance to 4-7%

Infosys
4 min read

Stock of this conductor manufacturer has zoomed 100% in 2.5 months

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Can a CEO change impact a company's stock performance? Some insights here

Boardroom, management, india inc, corporate, companies, firms
3 min read

Infosys Q4 results: Net profit rises 7.8% to Rs 6,128 cr; revenue up 16%

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Renuka, EID Parry: Sugar stocks to sweeten as global prices hit 11 yr-high

sugar
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon