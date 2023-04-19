Honor to launch MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 16 laptops in India on April 21

Honor said its MagicBook X 14 2023 is 16.5mm thin and weighs 1.4kg, making it an ideal device to carry on-the-go. This 14-inch screen variant has a fullHD display with thin 4.5mm bezels on sides. The laptop boasts an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 88 per cent. The MagicBook X 16, on the other hand, sports a 16-inch fullHD screen and boasts a screen-to-body ratio of 89 per cent. It weighs 1.75kg.

Chinese electronics maker Honor’s India partner PSAV Global has announced the launch of MagicBook X 14 and MagicBook X 16 laptops in the country. The devices are coming exclusively on Amazon India on April 21 at introductory starting price of Rs 48,990. The Honor MagicBook series laptops will be offered in 14-inch and 16-inch screen variants, both with fullHD+ resolutions, powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processors and 60Wh battery. Below are the details: