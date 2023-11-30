Upcoming smartphones in India: From OnePlus to Redmi smartphones to buy

2023 is about to end, but it still holds promise as some of the most anticipated and feature-packed smartphone brands are going to release their latest smartphones. If you are thinking about buying a new smartphone then you can consider these upcoming smartphones and explore their potential deals.

Here's the list of upcoming smartphones, which are expected to release in December.

OnePlus 12 5G

OnePlus is about to unveil its latest smartphone OnePlus 12 on December 5, in China. The company hasn't revealed the launch date of the smartphone. The Chinese brand has started promoting the brand internationally and it is expected that the brand might release the latest device globally on January 24. The device comes with a new generation X-axis motor and it is based on Android 14 operating system. The device also has a Sony LYTIA LYT808 primary rear camera sensor and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens.

Redmi Note 13 Pro Series

The launch of Redmi Note 13 is generating huge buzz across the country and it is expected that the Chinese brand might launch its latest smartphone either in December or January. The company has already introduced the latest smartphone in China, and it will fall within the affordable range price of Rs 30,000 as per HT Tamil report. However, there is no official confirmation of it. According to a Mint report, the company will make an official announcement in the coming months.

Realme GT5 Pro

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Chinese brand Realme GT5 Pro is about to be released on December 7, 2023. The device is fueled with cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and the device is likely to come with advanced features such as wireless charging and an impressive 1TB storage capacity, which sets the movie apart from its competitors. This is one of the most anticipated devices released next year, and it is estimated that the price range of the smartphone can be between Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000.

Redmi 13C

Redmi is launching another budget smartphone in India, the Redmi 13C 5G, the device focused on the Rs 10,000 smartphone segment. It is a successor of the popular Redmi 12C, which was launched in March this year.

The Redmi 13C was first launched in Nigeria, and now it is expected to launch in India on December 6, as the company confirmed in its social media post. The post confirms that this will be the first phone of the C series, which supports 5G.

According to Amazon, the Redmi 13C 5G smartphone will have a 50 MP primary camera, and the device primarily comes in two colours: Stardust Black and Star Shine Green.