Sensex (0.13%)
66988.44 + 86.53
Nifty (0.18%)
20133.15 + 36.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
6539.50 + 46.45
Nifty Midcap (0.68%)
42908.90 + 290.20
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44481.75 -84.70
Heatmap

Upcoming smartphones in India: From OnePlus to Redmi smartphones to buy

There are many latest smartphone devices set to debut in India in December 2023. If you are planning to buy a new device, here are the smartphones that you can consider

smartphones, screen

Photo: Shutterstock

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 4:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

2023 is about to end, but it still holds promise as some of the most anticipated and feature-packed smartphone brands are going to release their latest smartphones. If you are thinking about buying a new smartphone then you can consider these upcoming smartphones and explore their potential deals. 

Here's the list of upcoming smartphones, which are expected to release in December.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

OnePlus 12 5G

OnePlus is about to unveil its latest smartphone OnePlus 12 on December 5, in China. The company hasn't revealed the launch date of the smartphone. The Chinese brand has started promoting the brand internationally and it is expected that the brand might release the latest device globally on January 24. The device comes with a new generation X-axis motor and it is based on Android 14 operating system. The device also has a Sony LYTIA LYT808 primary rear camera sensor and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens.

Redmi Note 13 Pro Series

The launch of Redmi Note 13 is generating huge buzz across the country and it is expected that the Chinese brand might launch its latest smartphone either in December or January. The company has already introduced the latest smartphone in China, and it will fall within the affordable range price of Rs 30,000 as per HT Tamil report. However, there is no official confirmation of it. According to a Mint report, the company will make an official announcement in the coming months. 

Realme GT5 Pro

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Chinese brand Realme GT5 Pro is about to be released on December 7, 2023. The device is fueled with cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and the device is likely to come with advanced features such as wireless charging and an impressive 1TB storage capacity, which sets the movie apart from its competitors. This is one of the most anticipated devices released next year, and it is estimated that the price range of the smartphone can be between Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000. 

Redmi 13C

Redmi is launching another budget smartphone in India, the Redmi 13C 5G, the device focused on the Rs 10,000 smartphone segment. It is a successor of the popular Redmi 12C, which was launched in March this year. 

The Redmi 13C was first launched in Nigeria, and now it is expected to launch in India on December 6, as the company confirmed in its social media post. The post confirms that this will be the first phone of the C series, which supports 5G.

According to Amazon, the Redmi 13C 5G smartphone will have a 50 MP primary camera, and the device primarily comes in two colours: Stardust Black and Star Shine Green.

Also Read

Realme 11 Pro series smartphones launch at 12pm: Livestream, expected specs

Realme 11 Pro series smartphones launched in India: Price, specs, unboxing

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Realme Pad 2, C53 smartphone launched in India today, check details

OnePlus Pad Go review: Affordable tablet good for entertainment, learning

Nothing might bring 'A-series' smartphone lineup for mid-range segment

Samsung's next-generation foldables to feature bigger display: Report

Apple to shut off its in-house 5G modem development project: Report

Netflix to bring Grand Theft Auto Trilogy on its mobile app this December

OpenAI unlikely to offer board seat to Microsoft, other investors: Report


Topics : smartphone industry OnePlus in India Redmi Smart devices

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood MoviesAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyTelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon