Realme 11 Pro series smartphones launched in India: Price, specs, unboxing

Realme on June 8 launched in India the Realme 11 Pro series smartphones, the Realme 11 Pro and the Realme 11 Pro+. Both the 5G smartphones are similar in terms of design and features, but sport different camera setups. Among the notable differences are 200-megapixel primary camera sensor with optical image stabilisation in the Realme 11 Pro Plus, and 100MP primary camera sensor with optical image stabilisation in the Realme 11 Pro. While the former sports a 32MP camera sensor on the front, the latter has a 16MP camera sensor. Apart from different camera configurations, the two smartphones come with different charging capabilities. Below are the details:

Realme 11 Pro series: Pricing and sale information

The Realme 11 Pro Plus is offered in 8GB RAM + 256GB on-board storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB on-board storage variants at Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively. It goes on sale from June 15 at 12 PM on Realme online store, Flipkart, and select retail outlets with introductory offers, including up to Rs 2,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI cards and equated monthly instalment transactions.

The Realme 11 Pro is offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB on-board storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB on-board storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB on-board storage variants at Rs 23,999, Rs 24,999, and Rs 27,999. It goes on sale from June 15 on select retail stores and online on Flipkart and Realme online store on June 16 at 12 PM. Like the Plus model, the phone will be available with introductory offers, including up to Rs 1,500 instant discount on ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI cards and EMI transactions.

Realme 11 Pro+: Specifications

Top-end model in the series, the Plus variant sports a 200-megapixel-based triple-camera set-up on the back. The other two sensors are an 8MP ultra-wide-angle and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the phone sports a 32MP camera sensor. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 system-on-chip, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage. It sports a 6.7-inch two-side curved AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by Realme’s 100W SuperVOOC fast wired charging. It boots Android 13 operating system-based Realme UI 4.0.

Realme 11 Pro: Specification

This vanilla variant is similar to the elder sibling with two-side curved AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate, 5,000 mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, and Reame UI 4.0. However, it sports a different camera configuration. The phone sports a triple-camera array on the back, featuring a 100MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 16MP camera sensor.

Realme 11 Pro Plus: Unboxing