Sensex (1.10%)
66901.91 + 727.71
Nifty (1.04%)
20096.60 + 206.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.14%)
6493.05 + 72.95
Nifty Midcap (0.81%)
42618.70 + 340.70
Nifty Bank (1.56%)
44566.45 + 685.50
Heatmap

OpenAI unlikely to offer board seat to Microsoft, other investors: Report

Microsoft, which has invested more than $10 billion in OpenAI, is one of the biggest backers of OpenAI that operates ChatGPT, its viral generative AI chatbot

Microsoft

Altman's exit sparked confusion about the future of the startup at the center of an artificial intelligence boom. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 11:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

ChatGPT owner OpenAI is not expected to offer Microsoft and other investors including Khosla Ventures and Thrive Capital seats on its new board, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
 
In a few tumultuous days last week, OpenAI ousted its CEO and founder Sam Altman without any detailed cause, setting off alarm bells among investors and employees. He was reinstated with the promise of a new board.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Altman's exit sparked confusion about the future of the startup at the center of an artificial intelligence boom.
 
"I do not know that it's going to be the choice of OpenAI to leave Microsoft off the board," said Thomas Hayes chairman of hedge fund Great Hill Capital.
 
"Microsoft will have something to say about it, given the amount of money that they have put behind them," he said, adding that it would not be in the interest of Microsoft "to sit passively".
 
The Information first reported the news and said OpenAI will have a nine-person board.
 
The three initial directors of the new board - Chair Bret Taylor, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, and Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo - are expected to be confirmed as soon as this week, the report said.
 
D'Angelo would be the only remaining director from the old six-person board that fired Altman.
 
Microsoft, which has invested more than $10 billion in OpenAI, is one of the biggest backers of OpenAI that operates ChatGPT, its viral generative AI chatbot.
 
Its CEO Satya Nadella had earlier told CNBC the governance at the ChatGPT maker needed to change no matter where Altman ended up.
 
In response to a question on the OpenAI board, a Microsoft spokesperson said, "We will wait until the board officially says something."
 
OpenAI and Thrive did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while Khosla declined to comment.

Also Read

Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to join Microsoft, announces Satya Nadella

Sam Altman to return as CEO of OpenAI; new interim board announced

CEO Sam Altman fires OpenAI Board that sacked him last week

It's our time : Anupam Mittal's invitation to ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: Details

Competition Commission clears Emirates Telecom Group-Vodafone deal

IiAS asks Raymond to appoint interim CEO, probe charges against Singhania

Vanguard to Goldman Sachs, global firms rush to buy Alipay's Zomato stakes

Raising the bar: How Indian whisky brands are making a splash in West

Queries received in ED's notice are solely technical in nature: Byju's

Topics : Artificial intelligence Microsoft Internet technologies

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 11:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Delhi AQISamsung Galaxy A05State Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon