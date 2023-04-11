close

URBAN launches smartwatch 'Pro M' with 1.91-inch HD display: Details here

Smart wearable brand URBAN on Tuesday launched its latest smartwatch 'Pro M', with a 1.91-inch 2D Curved HD Display and Bluetooth calling feature.

IANS New Delhi
URBAN Pro M smartwatch

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 3:56 PM IST
Priced at Rs 1,999, the URBAN Pro M smartwatch comes in five colours -- Midnight Black, Misty Blue, Smoky Grey, Blush Pink, and Trendy Orange -- and is available to purchase from offline and online platforms.

"Whether you're looking to stay connected on the go, keep track of your health and fitness goals, or just look chic, URBAN Pro M has got you covered. We are confident that our customers will appreciate this amalgamation of world-class technology and a global trendy design," Aashish Kumbhat, Co-Founder, URBAN, said in a statement.

With Dynamic Rotating Crown, 550 NITS brightness, 3D curved edges, and an upscale metallic frame that radiates refinement and grace, this smartwatch comes equipped with an AI voice assistant, 24/7 health tracking, and 107 Sports modes.

Moreover, the smartwatch offers a long battery life of up to seven days and comes with fast charging capabilities, plus it comes with an IP67 rating making it dust and water-resistant.

The URBAN Pro M smartwatch offers a total of 107 sports modes, including calorie count, weather updates, and access to a calculator.

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 1:10 PM IST

