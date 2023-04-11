URBAN launches smartwatch 'Pro M' with 1.91-inch HD display: Details here

Smart wearable brand URBAN on Tuesday launched its latest smartwatch 'Pro M', with a 1.91-inch 2D Curved HD Display and Bluetooth calling feature.

Priced at Rs 1,999, the URBAN Pro M smartwatch comes in five colours -- Midnight Black, Misty Blue, Smoky Grey, Blush Pink, and Trendy Orange -- and is available to purchase from offline and online platforms.

"Whether you're looking to stay connected on the go, keep track of your health and fitness goals, or just look chic, URBAN Pro M has got you covered. We are confident that our customers will appreciate this amalgamation of world-class technology and a global trendy design," Aashish Kumbhat, Co-Founder, URBAN, said in a statement.

With Dynamic Rotating Crown, 550 NITS brightness, 3D curved edges, and an upscale metallic frame that radiates refinement and grace, this smartwatch comes equipped with an AI voice assistant, 24/7 health tracking, and 107 Sports modes.

Moreover, the smartwatch offers a long battery life of up to seven days and comes with fast charging capabilities, plus it comes with an IP67 rating making it dust and water-resistant.

The URBAN Pro M smartwatch offers a total of 107 sports modes, including calorie count, weather updates, and access to a calculator.

Also Read Gizmore launches smartwatch with multi-sport mode & voice control CES 2023: Citizen's new smartwatch uses Nasa tech, AI to measure fatigue beatXP enters into smartwatch segment, targets 10% market share by 2023 Diesel launches new smartwatch with Snapdragon Wear 4100+ in India Google adds phoneless navigation support in Maps on Wear OS smartwatches Sony launches WH-CH520 on-ear wireless headphones in India at Rs 4,490 OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite goes on sale with introductory offers: Details here Experts caution overlap in DIB legislation, fear regulatory overreach Tim Cook to visit India next week for the country's first Apple store Amid IT firm layoffs, top tech talent in demand among non-tech companies

--IANS

shs/prw/dpb