Experts caution overlap in DIB legislation, fear regulatory overreach



This has caused concern among experts, who are saying that the situation may result in over-compliance and regulatory overreach, a report published by The Economic Times (ET) said. A number of overlaps have been highlighted between the current and proposed laws, such as the upcoming Digital India Bill (DIB), which, if passed, will replace the Information Technology Act, the Competition Act, and the Consumer Act.



Speaking on the subject, the Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the government will take a decision regarding this matter. In order to remove any confusion, industry experts want the government to step in and create a sync between various legislations. This is expected to bring clarity and facilitate the ease of doing business for tech companies.



In addition to this, the DIB will also have a mandate to regulate fair trade practices and prevent the concentration of market power. It also seeks to regulate dominant players that use advertising technology platforms and app stores. Citing a statement by Chandrasekhar, the report said the DIB, which is slated to replace the 22-year-old IT Act, will ensure an open internet that supports individual choice, competition, and fair market access.

Currently, these practices are monitored and controlled under the Competition Act, which prohibits anticompetitive agreements and taking undue advantage of a dominant market position.