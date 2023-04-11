close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Experts caution overlap in DIB legislation, fear regulatory overreach

In order to remove any confusion, industry experts want the government to step in and create a sync between various legislations

BS Web Team New Delhi
digital

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 1:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A number of overlaps have been highlighted between the current and proposed laws, such as the upcoming Digital India Bill (DIB), which, if passed, will replace the Information Technology Act, the Competition Act, and the Consumer Act.
This has caused concern among experts, who are saying that the situation may result in over-compliance and regulatory overreach, a report published by The Economic Times (ET) said.

In order to remove any confusion, industry experts want the government to step in and create a sync between various legislations. This is expected to bring clarity and facilitate the ease of doing business for tech companies.
Speaking on the subject, the Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the government will take a decision regarding this matter.

Citing a statement by Chandrasekhar, the report said the DIB, which is slated to replace the 22-year-old IT Act, will ensure an open internet that supports individual choice, competition, and fair market access.
In addition to this, the DIB will also have a mandate to regulate fair trade practices and prevent the concentration of market power. It also seeks to regulate dominant players that use advertising technology platforms and app stores.

Also Read

TVS Electronics up 18% on heavy volumes, hits 52-week high in weak market

Will realise $1-trn digital economy goal in 5-7 years: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

16-member panel set up to draft Digital Competition Act within 3 months

India-EU Competition Week on digital resolutions starts on Monday

Immediately fix incorrect map of India: Rajeev Chandrasekhar tells WhatsApp

Tim Cook to open first Apple Stores in India in pivot beyond China

Amid IT firm layoffs, top tech talent in demand among non-tech companies

TCS, Reliance, Adani eye Bengal 'Silicon Valley,' state govt moving swiftly

Apple BKC to open on April 18, Saket retail store on April 20: Details here

Foldable smartphones in Rs 60K-75K range to grow 5 times by 2026: Report


Currently, these practices are monitored and controlled under the Competition Act, which prohibits anticompetitive agreements and taking undue advantage of a dominant market position.
Topics : Digital India | Digital India by the numbers | Rajeev Chandrasekhar | Information and Broadcasting Ministry | BS Web Reports | Competition Commission of India

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 11:57 AM IST

Tim Cook to open first Apple Stores in India in pivot beyond China

Tim Cook
3 min read

Amid IT firm layoffs, top tech talent in demand among non-tech companies

Technology, IT, data, jobs, start-ups
2 min read

TCS, Reliance, Adani eye Bengal 'Silicon Valley,' state govt moving swiftly

real estate
2 min read

Apple BKC to open on April 18, Saket retail store on April 20: Details here

Apple official retail store in Saket, Delhi
2 min read

Foldable smartphones in Rs 60K-75K range to grow 5 times by 2026: Report

Oppo foldable phone
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

5 mid-cap stocks hit crucial peaks, enter next bull run; Do you own any?

Markets, midcaps, cmallcaps, Budget 2017
3 min read
Premium

Pause now, lower later: Rate cuts may start this year, say economists

reserve bank of india, rbi
4 min read

Results preview: India Inc likely to report highly profitable Q4

Corporate earnings, profit, earnings, company earnings
4 min read
Premium

Amid tension with China, India looks to Taiwan for high-tech imports

Imports
3 min read

Stocks to watch: JSW Steel, Cipla, Zydus Life, Kaveri Seed, Kalpataru Power

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon