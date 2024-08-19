Vivo V40 with Zeiss camera goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

The Vivo V40 is now available for purchase in India. The smartphone is powered by a 5,500mAh battery and boasts an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It boasts a camera system co-engineered with the German optics brand Zeiss and offers a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) camera features for editing and enhancing images. Here are the details:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 34,999 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 36,999 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 41,999 Colours: Ganges Blue, Titanium Grey, Lotus Purple

Vivo V40: Introductory offers

The Vivo V40 is now available in India through the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and select retail stores.

As part of introductory offers, customers can avail of a 10 per cent instant cashback. Additionally, Vivo is offering up to 10 per cent exchange bonus on trade-in deals, as part of Vivo upgrade programme, with SBI, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra, and IDFC First Bank cards, among others.

Vivo is also offering six months of free accidental and liquid damage coverage with the purchase of the smartphone. Additionally, a twelve-month zero down payment option is available for offline purchases. For online purchases, Vivo is offering a no-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan of up to six months.

Vivo V40: Details

The Vivo V40 comes boasts as camera system packed with Zeiss imaging such as multifocal portrait, Zeiss style portrait, and Zeiss telephoto portrait cameras. The smartphone also offers Zeiss Style Portrait Bokeh effects. Additionally, it includes Festival Portrait mode and Wedding Style Portrait mode, specifically tuned for Indian customers.

The Vivo V40 also boasts a suite of new AI-powered image editing and enhancement features such as AI Eraser for removing unwanted objects from an image. Other notable AI-powered image enhancement tools include AI Group Portrait, which recognises multiple faces within a shot, and AI Facial Contouring Technology, which reduces facial distortion.

Vivo V40: Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

RAM: 8GB / 12GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary (autofocus, OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide (autofocus)

Front camera: 50MP (autofocus)

Battery: 5500mAh

Charging: 80W wired

OS: Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14

Protection: IP68