Vivo T3 Pro 5G with 50MP camera launching today at 12 pm: What to expect

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and pack a 5,500 mAh battery, confirmed the Chinese smartphone maker ahead of India launch

Vivo T3 Pro 5G

Vivo T3 Pro 5G

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is set to launch in India on August 27 at 12 pm. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has already revealed several specifications ahead of the launch. The device will feature a leather finish on the back and a metallic frame, with the camera module integrated into the back panel. Vivo is touting the smartphone as the “segment’s slimmest curved phone.”

Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Variant and availability
The smartphone is expected to be available in two colour options: Sandstone Orange and Emerald Green. It will be launched on the e-commerce platform Flipkart and the company's official website.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Details

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. According to the Flipkart listing, the device will feature a 3D AMOLED curved display of a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness. It will be equipped with a 5,500 mAh battery and support 18W charging.

For photography, the device will include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. It is also expected to have a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies, video calls, and face unlock mechanism.

The Vivo T3 Pro is anticipated to run on Android 14 with FunTouch OS 14. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to feature 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable internal storage.
Vivo T3 Pro: Expected specifications

Display: 3D AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
RAM: Up to 12GB
Storage: Up to 256GB
Rear camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS + 8MP
Front camera: 16MP
Battery: 5,500 mAh
Charging: 18W
OS: Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14

Topics : Vivo smartphones Qualcomm Snapdragon

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

