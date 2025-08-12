Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Anthropic's AI chatbot Claude gets memory feature to recall past chats

Anthropic's AI chatbot Claude gets memory feature to recall past chats

Claude's new memory feature lets users resume chats and projects on demand, keeping context without starting over or storing details automatically

Claude's Memory feature update

Claude's Memory feature update (Image: Anthropic)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Anthropic has enabled memory feature on its Claude chatbot, making it easier for users to continue conversations and projects from where they left off. According to Anthropic, the AI chatbot can now reference past chats when asked, so users do not have to re-explain themselves. Additionally, Anthropic has posted a YouTube video showing how it works. 
 
In April, OpenAI introduced a major update to ChatGPT’s memory function, enabling its chatbot to recall previous conversations and offer more tailored responses.
 
In the demo, a user asked Claude what they had been working on before a vacation. Claude searched through their old chats, gave a list of topics and the summary, and asked if the user wanted to continue the same project. 
 
 
“Never lose track of your work again,” the company wrote. “Claude now remembers your past conversations, so you can seamlessly continue projects, reference previous discussions, and build on your ideas without starting from scratch every time.”

Also Read

Lip-Bu Tan, Intel CEO

Trump meets Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan days after calling for his resignation

artificial intelligence, business schools, leaders

Reimagining business schools as managers' roles change in the AI agepremium

startup, startup funding, funding

Graas.ai raises $9 million to expand AI agent platform Agent Foundry

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Apart from Bhubaneswar, 4 cities to be developed as digital hubs: Odisha CM

trump tariff, us, us appeal court, us court

Best of BS Opinion: India must make rational choices on Trump tariffs

 
The memory feature works on web, desktop, and mobile versions of Claude. It can also keep different projects and workspaces separate, so you can find the right chat quickly. As of now, it is being rolled out to users with Max, Team, and Enterprise subscriptions. 
 
To turn the memory feature on:
  • Go to Settings 
  • Select Profile 
  • Turn it on, Search and reference chats.
It is to be noted that this is not the same as ChatGPT’s “persistent memory.” Claude will not automatically remember everything you say or create a profile about you. Instead, it will only look up and reference your past conversations when asked.  
 
In recent news, Anthropic's Claude Code also features real-time security reviews, scanning AI-generated code for vulnerabilities like injection attacks and suggesting fixes to prevent flawed deployments. Developers using Claude Code can now activate an always-on mode where the AI monitors code changes, flags potential issues such as injection attacks or insecure data handling, and even suggests fixes.

More From This Section

Apple iOS 26

iOS 26 developer beta 6 brings snappy performance, new ringtones, and more

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI Corp

Musk threatens legal action against Apple over alleged antitrust violations

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: August 12 redeem codes to win diamonds, emotes, more

Tech Wrap August 11

Tech Wrap Aug 11: Lava Blaze AMOLED 2, Copilot 3D, OPPO K13 Turbo series

WhatsApp

WhatsApp may soon get Instagram link verification through Meta Accounts

Topics : Artificial intelligence Google's AI Written in History

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon