Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo X200 FE unveiled with MediaTek 9300+, may come to India soon: Details

Vivo X200 FE unveiled with MediaTek 9300+, may come to India soon: Details

Vivo X200 FE's rear camera module is led by a 50MP main camera, complemented by a 50MP telephoto sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. It is expected to launch in India in July

Vivo X200 FE launch india date release price specs

Vivo X200 FE

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has unveiled the Vivo X200 FE smartphone in Taiwan, with a global release expected soon. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, the Vivo X200 FE features a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone brings IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and includes several artificial intelligence (AI)-backed imaging features through a triple camera set-up co-engineered with Zeiss.
 
According to a report by Digit, the Vivo X200 FE is expected to launch in India between July 14 and July 19.

Vivo X200 FE: Details

The Vivo X200 FE sports a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2640 x 1216 pixels, offering a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has a pixel density of 460 PPI. Built with a glass back, the phone measures 7.99mm in thickness and weighs 186 grams. It comes in four colour options, namely– Modern Blue, Light honey yellow, Fashion Pink, and Minimalist Black.
 
 
It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. It boots on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The smartphone comes with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, with support for an additional 12GB of virtual RAM.

For photography, the Vivo X200 FE houses a triple-camera set-up consisting of a 50MP IMX921 main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The front camera features a 50MP wide-angle lens capable of recording in 4K at 60fps.
 
Other key features include an under-display fingerprint scanner, dual SIM with eSIM support, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and USB-C. The device packs a 6,500mAh battery and supports 90W ultra-fast charging. It is also IP68 and IP69 rated for dust and water resistance.

Vivo X200 FE: Specifications

  • Display: 6.31-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
  • RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 512GB UFS 3.1 
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (main) + 50MP (telephoto) + 8MP (ultra-wide)
  • Front Camera: 50MP wide-angle, 4K at 60fps video
  • Battery: 6,500mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired ultra fast charging
  • Operating System: Funtouch OS 15 (Android 15)
  • Build and durability: Glass back, IP68 and IP69 rating
  • Connectivity: 5G, eSIM + SIM, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C
  • Dimensions: 150.83 x 71.76 x 7.99 mm
  • Weight: 186g

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

