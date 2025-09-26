Vivo schedules OriginOS 6 launch event for Oct 15, beta kicks off in India

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has announced a special global launch event for October 15, where it will reveal its Android 16-based OriginOS 6 user interface. This follows the recent announcement that Vivo and iQOO smartphones in India will transition from FunTouch OS to OriginOS. Until now, OriginOS was exclusive to Vivo and iQOO devices in China, while other regions received FunTouch OS.
Both Vivo and iQOO have also announced the OriginOS 6 beta program, with both brands extending the program to regions beyond China.
OriginOS 6 launch event: Details
- Date: October 15
- Location: Shanghai, China
OriginOS 6: Beta program
iQOO announced via its community platform that the Android 16-based OriginOS 6 beta will soon roll out to eligible smartphones. While the company has not shared specifics on new features or a full list of supported devices, it noted that the UI aims to make the smartphone experience smoother, smarter, and more personal.
Vivo, meanwhile, has begun a closed beta for select X200 Pro users in India, as indicated on the FAQ page of its website. An open beta program has not yet been announced.
OriginOS 6: How is it different from FunTouch OS?
OriginOS has traditionally been limited to Vivo smartphones in China, whereas international devices shipped with FunTouch OS, which has been critiqued for its relatively simple animations, inconsistent navigation, and limited customisation options. By introducing OriginOS globally, Vivo and iQOO aim to create a consistent and polished software experience, while potentially enabling faster updates across devices.
Vivo OriginOS 6: What to expect
The Android 16-based OriginOS 6 is expected to carry forward features from previous versions. Anticipated AI-driven functions include the Blue Heart Little V Assistant, which allows users to drag and drop images or files for quick processing, and improved natural voice interactions through Jovi Voice.
Productivity features like Atomic Island are expected to offer live activity updates and contextual suggestions based on copied content. Additionally, an AI call assistant may provide real-time translations, generate call summaries, and even respond to calls on the user’s behalf—capabilities not yet offered in FunTouch OS.
Visual enhancements are also likely, including smoother transitions, refreshed icons, redesigned UI components, and broader personalisation options throughout the system.