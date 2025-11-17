Monday, November 17, 2025 | 01:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vivo X300 series to be launched in India on December 2: What to expect

Vivo X300 series to be launched in India on December 2: What to expect

Vivo's upcoming X300 and X300 Pro will debut in India on December 2 with Zeiss-tuned cameras, MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chip, and a new Photographer Kit designed for mobile creators

Vivo X300 Pro with Photography Kit

Vivo X300 Pro with Photography Kit (Image: Vivo India)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China’s Vivo has announced on X that its new flagship Vivo X300 series smartphones will launch in India on December 2. The lineup includes the standard Vivo X300 and the higher-end Vivo X300 Pro, both equipped with cameras co-engineered with German optics brand Zeiss. Vivo also confirmed it will debut the Vivo X300 Series Photographer Kit in India alongside the phones.
 
Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed several key features of the upcoming devices, covering the chipset, camera upgrades, design details, and software.

Vivo X300 series: What to expect

Vivo has confirmed that both the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro will run on MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 processor. The phones will also feature the Vivo V3+ imaging chip to boost camera performance. On the display front, the Vivo X300 will include a 6.31-inch panel with slim 1.05mm bezels. Vivo is yet to share display specifics for the Pro model.
 

For the cameras, the Vivo X300 Pro will offer a triple rear setup featuring a 50MP ZEISS Gimbal-Grade primary lens, a 50MP ZEISS ultra-wide camera, and a 200MP ZEISS APO telephoto lens. The regular X300 will also carry a triple-camera system but will switch to a 200MP ZEISS main camera, along with a 50MP ZEISS ultra-wide lens and a 50MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera. Both models will include a 50MP ZEISS wide-angle front camera for selfies. Vivo has also confirmed the X300 Series Photography Kit for India, which will come with a 2.35x Telephoto Extender that works with both smartphones.
 
Vivo X300 Pro and X300 will ship with the Android 16-based OriginOS 6 interface out of the box.
 
Vivo has not yet disclosed the India battery specifications, though they may align with the Chinese versions. In China, the X300 Pro features a 6,510mAh battery supporting 90W flash charging and 40W wireless charging. The standard X300 carries a 6,040mAh battery, also supporting 90W flash charging and 40W wireless charging.  ALSO READ | WhatsApp may show Facebook, Instagram usernames on unknown numbers search

Vivo X300 Pro: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 2800×1260 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
  • RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 1TB
  • OS: Android 16-based OriginOS 6
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 50MP + 200MP
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 6,510mAh
  • Charging: 90W flash charging, 40W wireless

Vivo X300: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.31-inch AMOLED display, 2640 x 1216 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
  • RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 200MP + 50MP + 50MP
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 6040mAh
  • Charging: 90W flash charging, 40W wireless charging
 

Topics : Vivo Technology News Chinese smartphones Flagship smartphones

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

