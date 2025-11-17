Monday, November 17, 2025 | 01:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
WhatsApp may show Facebook, Instagram usernames on unknown numbers search

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature to show Meta-verified usernames when someone searches for an unknown phone number. According to a report by WhatsApp feature tracker, WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing this feature for iOS users to make identification of unfamiliar accounts easier. According to earlier reports, WhatsApp has been working on letting users have usernames alongside their numbers. This recent development builds on that to focus on security.

How will it work

When a searched number matches an active account, WhatsApp will display the associated username along with limited profile details allowed by privacy settings. While unknown numbers will remain visible in chat info, usernames searched directly will keep the user's phone number hidden for privacy.
 
Usernames might be able to give people a clearer context when interacting with unknown contacts, making it easier to identify who is reaching out. WABetaInfo reports that this will be applicable for both businesses and regular users to build a more transparent identification system. The feature will reportedly be fully deployed in 2026, once business accounts receive the necessary compatibility updates.

Username reservation system

In related news, WhatsApp is also reportedly developing a system that will allow both users and businesses to secure their chosen usernames ahead of the feature’s wider release. The aim appears to be to ensure an orderly rollout and give brands an opportunity to safeguard their existing identities across Meta services.
According to the report, during the reservation process, people will submit the handle they already use on Instagram or Facebook and confirm ownership through Meta’s Accounts Centre. After verification, WhatsApp will assign that username to the account and prevent anyone else from claiming it, even if they receive access to the feature early.

whatsapp WhatsApp features WhatsApp privacy Technology

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

