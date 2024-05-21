Vivo Y200 Pro 5G smartphone launched in India at Rs 24,999: Specs, features

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has launched the Y200 Pro 5G smartphone in its Y-series portfolio in India. The Y200 Pro 5G smartphone is the slimmest smartphone with 3D curved display in the segment, Vivo said in a press note. Offered in Silk Green and Silk Black colours, the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G smartphone is now available for purchase with introductory offers on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and select retail stores.

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G: Introductory offers

Customers purchasing the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G can avail an instant cashback of Rs 2,500 from SBI Card, IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Federal Bank.

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G: Details

The Vivo Y200 Pro smartphone sports a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with FHD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone weighs 172g and has a silk cloud texture design. Vivo said the smartphone has a 2.3mm narrow frame and an ultra-slim body. For imaging, the smartphone has a 64-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation. The camera system supports value-added features from Vivo such as Super Night mode for night photography, Wedding Style Portrait, Vlog Movie Creator mode, and Live photo.

The Vivo Y200 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage. The phone is powered by 5,000mAh battery, supported by 44W wired charging. The smartphone boots Android 14 operating system-based Vivo's FuntouchOS 14.

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G: Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear Camera: 64MP

Battery: 5000mah

Charging: 44W wired

OS: Android 14 based FunTouchOS 14

Weight: 172g