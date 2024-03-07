Sensex (    %)
                        
Vivo V30 series smartphones with Zeiss optics launched in India: Details

The Vivo V30 series encompasses a vanilla model and the V30 Pro, both now available for pre-orders on Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and select retail stores. Open sale begins from March 14

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo on March 7 launched the Vivo V30 series in India. The series encompasses Vivo V30 and V30 Pro smartphones. For the Vivo V30 Pro, the company has extended partnership with the German optics brand Zeiss to bring camera features that were previously available only on the company’s flagship X-series smartphones.
The Vivo V30 Pro smartphone is offered in Andaman Blue and Classic Black colours. The vanilla V30 smartphone is offered in an additional Peacock Green colour, which the company said changes colour when light strikes the back panel at different angles.
Vivo V30 Pro: Price and variants
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 41,999
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 46,999
Vivo V30: Price and variants
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 33,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 35,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 37,999
Vivo V30 series: Availability and offers
The Vivo V30 series is now available for pre-booking on Vivo India e-store, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail stores. Open sale for the smartphones starts from March 14.
As for the introductory offers, both Vivo V30 and V30 Pro smartphones will be available with a 10 per cent discount on HDFC and SBI bank cards. Additionally, customers can avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 4,000 on trade-in deals. There is also an option for a no-interest equated monthly instalment plan of up to 6 months with select banks on both smartphones.
Vivo V30 Pro: Specifications
  • Display: 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display, FHD+ resolution, 2,800nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rates
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8200
  • RAM: 8GB / 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary with OIS (Sony IMX920) + 50MP telephoto (2x optical zoom) + 50MP ultra-wide angle
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired
  • OS: FunTouchOS 14 based on Android 14
  • Weight: 188g
  • Thickness: 7.45mm
Vivo V30: Specifications
  • Display: 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display, FHD+ resolution, 2,800nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rates
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
  • RAM: 8GB / 12GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary with OIS + 50MP ultra-wide angle
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Storage: 80W wired
  • OS: FunTouchOS 14 based on Android 14
  • Weight: 186g
  • Thickness: 7.45mm
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

