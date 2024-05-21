HP rebrands consumer, commercial PC lines, introduces new logo for AI PCs

Hewlett Packard (HP) has announced new naming nomenclature for its consumer and commercial computers lineup. Alongside, the US-based PC maker introduced a new logo for its AI computers. Now on, Consumer PCs from HP will now be named Omni, followed by a signifier indicating product category, and commercial PCs will have Elite as prefix followed by product category. Below are the details:

HP Consumer PCs

HP's consumer PC portfolio will now be called Omni, followed by a signifier indicating the product category. For example, laptops will bear the prefix "OmniBook," all-in-one desktops will be labelled "OmniStudio," and traditional desktops will carry "OmniDesk." The new naming nomenclature, however, does not apply to gaming PCs that will continue with OMEN moniker.

HP said the inspiration for this rebranding exercise comes from its rich history, with the prefix "Omni" symbolising universality and the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that cater to every need in today's hybrid world.

HP Commercial PCs

HP’s commercial PC portfolio will now be called Elite, followed by the product category. For example, the laptops will be called “EliteBook”, all-in-one will be labelled “EliteStudio”, and traditional desktops will be called “EliteDesk”.

Other changes

HP said that the name of each device from its stable will now include a number, ranging from 2 to 10 (with 10 represented by X). Odd numbers will denote consumer PCs, while even numbers will be assigned to commercial PCs.

HP said that the numbering system will help customers understand the hierarchy of the portfolio, with higher numbers indicating increased performance and advanced features.

In addition, HP has introduced the modifier "Ultra" to denote its most premium offerings, as well as descriptive modifiers such as "Fold" for dual screens and "Flip" for convertible PCs, signifying the various form factors available.

HP logo for AI PCs