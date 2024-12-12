Business Standard
Microsoft tests easier option to share files with iPhone via Phone Link app

The new file sharing option is available through the Phone Link app on Windows and the Link to Windows app on iOS

Phone Link app

Phone Link app (Image: Microsoft)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Microsoft is introducing a new feature to simplify file sharing between Windows PCs and iPhones. In a blog post, the American technology giant detailed updates to its Phone Link app on Windows, which now supports seamless file sharing with iPhones via the Link to Windows app on iOS. Currently under testing, the feature is available exclusively to users registered in the Windows Insider Program.
 
What is Phone Link?
  Phone Link is a Windows app that allows users to wirelessly connect their iPhone or Android phone to a Windows PC. Once connected, users can view notifications, receive calls, and now, share files between devices.
 
Requirements for file sharing

  To share files between an iPhone and a Windows PC, users need the following:
  • An iPhone running iOS 16 or higher.
  • The Link to Windows app on the iPhone (version 1.24112.73 or higher).
  • Phone Link app version 1.24112.89.0 or higher on the PC.
  • Registration in the Windows Insider Program.
New users will be prompted to set up file sharing during the Phone Link app setup process. Existing users can enable the feature by visiting aka.ms/addAccount on their PC.
 
How to share files from an iPhone to a PC
  • Open the file or files you wish to share on your iPhone.
  • Tap the share icon.
  • Select “Link to Windows”.
  • Choose the device to which you want to send the file(s).
How to share files from a PC to an iPhone
  • Select the file or files you wish to share (local files only).
  • Right-click the file(s) and select “Share”.
  • Choose “My Phone”.
  • If “My Phone” is not visible, select Phone Link.

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

