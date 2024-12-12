Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Working to assess safety of AI; job loss not intense in India: IT Secy

Working to assess safety of AI; job loss not intense in India: IT Secy

There is a need for regulation around harms from AI, misrepresentation and deepfakes in the AI domain and there are enough laws in the country to act on misrepresentation

artificial intelligence

There are concerns around the use of personal data that have been addressed in the Digital Personal Data Protection Act | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The IT ministry is working on a mechanism to assess safety and trust elements in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions but does not want to start with a regulation as it may hurt innovation in the AI space, a top official said on Thursday.

Speaking at CII's Global Economic Policy Forum, Ministry of Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan said the government has broadly addressed key regulations barring a couple of the issues like copyright and existential crisis.

He said under the IndiaAI mission, the government has tried to make a subtle distinction between responsible AI as defined by the West -- which is not expected to be regulated by the government -- and safe and trusted AI.

 

"Safe and trusted AI is when you do the innovation, try and be responsible about it but there would be an assessment. We will try and see that it is safe and trusted in a manner that works for everybody. That is the other space that we are working on right now. We don't want to start with regulation, and regulation, in a sense, would actually hurt innovation in this particular space," Krishnan said.

He said there is a need for regulation around harms from AI, misrepresentation and deepfakes in the AI domain and there are enough laws in the country to act on misrepresentation.

Talking about the impact of jobs in India, Krishnan said the impact in the country is not as intense as in the west.

More From This Section

Tech Wrap December 12

Tech wrap Dec 12: Apple Intelligence, Google Gemini 2.0, Vivo X200 series

Phone Link app

Microsoft tests easier option to share files with iPhone via Phone Link app

Google Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 9a could launch in March with these specifications: Details

cyber crime

At 5.2 billion, India ranks 2nd globally in encrypted cyberattacks: Report

Project Astra

Google previews Gemini 2.0-powered AI agents for web, coding, and gaming

"We looked at the job loss element separately in terms of skilling people to take up jobs which could possibly supplant some of the other jobs. Our concerns with regard to job loss in India, particularly with generative AI, are probably not as intense as in the West, where office jobs and white collar jobs are a lot more than what they are here," Krishnan said.

He said there are concerns around the use of personal data that have been addressed in the Digital Personal Data Protection Act and the rules will be out soon.

Regulation around copyrights in India will be based on the courts' orders, Krishnan said, adding that there was no need to regulate AI for existential crisis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

OpenAI, ChatGPT, AI

ChatGPT outage reignites debate on risks of large AI system failures

AI, Artificial Intelligence

AI from India, for India and the World: Shaping future with emerging tech

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra, ServiceNow collaborate to offer Gen AI management solutions

retail store shopping, fmcg shopping

When AI goes shopping: AI agents promise to lighten your purchasing load

With Karnataka-based contract manufacturer Aequs Group now part of the Apple Inc supply chain, the American tech giant's Indian footprint is growing rapidly. According to data intelligence firm The Trade Vision (TTV), India has already emerged as the

Latest iPhones get the gift of more AI as holiday shopping season heats up

Topics : Artificial intelligence IT sector Ministry of Science and Technology indian government IT sector job losses

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon