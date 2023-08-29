Confirmation

WhatsApp announces enhanced features for Mac users; check details here

Earlier this year, the company introduced a new WhatsApp app for Windows desktop, and it is now bringing the same improved experience to Mac users

Here's how to transfer WhatsApp chats on a new device without cloud backup

Representative Image

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 10:21 PM IST
To provide seamless communication across platforms, WhatsApp today announced enhanced features for Mac users. In an announcement, the firm said Mac users can now make group video calls with up to eight people and 32 people on audio calls.

The WhatsApp official blog said that this is the first time Mac users can now make group video calls. The blog said: "...connecting with up to eight people on video calls and up to 32 people on audio calls. Now you can join a group call after it's started, see your call history and choose to receive incoming call notifications even when the app is closed."

Earlier this year, the company introduced a new WhatsApp app for Windows desktop, and it is now bringing the same improved experience to Mac users.

The WhatsApp blog said that the app is redesigned to be familiar to Mac users, helping them get more done faster when using WhatsApp on a large screen. Users can now share files by dragging and dropping into a chat and can view more of their chat history.

As when using WhatsApp on any device, WhatsApp for Mac keeps personal messages and calls private across devices with end-to-end encryption, said the company.

The new WhatsApp for Mac is available for download via the WhatsApp official website. This will also be available on the App Store soon.

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 10:15 PM IST

