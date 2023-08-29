Dolby Atmos FlexConnect: What is it, how does it work, and launch timeline

US-based audio-video technology company Dolby Laboratories on Augst 29 announced a new enhancement for the TV sound experience. Named Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, this new feature would enable users with compatible devices to pair their TV sound system with wireless speakers. Dolby claims that this feature intelligently optimises sound for any room layout and speaker arrangement, delivering an exceptional experience from any corner of the room.

Teaming up with TV manufacturer TCL, Dolby will unveil the Dolby Atmos FlexConnect at IFA. TCL has disclosed that the TV will be powered by MediaTek’s Pentonic Smart TV series chipset. In addition to the TV, TCL intends to showcase a range of wireless speakers designed to complement its upcoming line of TVs featuring Dolby Atmos FlexConnect.

What is Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos is an advanced audio technology developed by Dolby Laboratories that aims to provide a more immersive and three-dimensional audio experience in various forms of entertainment, such as movies, TV shows, music, and gaming. Traditional audio systems have been based on channel-based audio, where sounds are assigned to specific channels (like left, right, center, surround, etc.) and played through corresponding speakers.

Dolby Atmos, on the other hand, takes a more object-based approach to audio. Instead of being tied to specific channels, sounds are treated as individual audio objects that can be placed and moved in a three-dimensional space. This means that audio can come from any direction, including above and below, creating a more lifelike and immersive experience for the listener.

What is Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect is a novel feature that would allow consumers to augment the audio performance of their Dolby Atmos-enabled TV by integrating wireless speakers. In the conventional setup, built-in TV speakers are muted when the system detects additional audio accessories like a sound bar. With FlexConnect, users have the flexibility to expand their sound setup by connecting wireless speakers. Dolby asserts that this setup process is uncomplicated and swift, requiring no extra equipment or cables.

How does it work

Dolby's approach involves utilising microphones within the TV for acoustic mapping to pinpoint the location of each wireless speaker in the room. Subsequently, the feature automatically calibrates the system to achieve optimal audio performance. This means that audio emanates from both the TV speakers and each wireless speaker. According to Dolby, the feature dynamically optimises the sound signal based on the capabilities and positions of all available speakers. This dynamic optimisation ensures that the sound image is adjusted to consistently deliver top-notch performance, guaranteeing an exceptional listening experience for users.