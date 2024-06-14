Business Standard
WhatsApp may make chats migration simple between iOS and Android devices

WhatsApp allows chats migration between iOS and Android devices, but the current process is not easy and requires a learning curve for a successful attempt. It could change soon though

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

WhatsApp is testing a new chats migration option, which would allow smartphone users to transfer chats from one device to another without necessitating upload on cloud storage services. Reportedly, the chats transfer option currently in the works would also make it simple to migrate chats between iOS and Android devices. WhatsApp allows chats migration between iOS and Android devices, but the current process is not easy and requires a learning curve for a successful attempt. It could change soon though.

According to WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, Meta’s instant messaging platform is testing a new built-in tool for chats migration in beta version (2.24.13.6). While there is no reference that the tool will support cross-platform migration, it seems to be a universal chat transfer system that may allow chats transfers between iOS and Android devices.
Unlike previously, the information with the QR code in the beta version does not say that the chat migration will be done only if the previous device was Android so it is assumed that transfer will be allowed across devices.

It should be kept in mind that the feature has not been officially confirmed and cannot be tested as it is not live. This feature will be supported by only devices with newer operating systems and older Android versions will not be supported.

Transferring chats between different devices has been a hassle on WhatsApp. It is even more intricate when it comes to cross-platform transfers, between iOS and Android devices. If WhatsApp indeed brings a universal chats transfer tool, the migration process between Android and iOS will become easier and simpler.
First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

