WhatsApp adds stronger verification tools, more details for unknown callers

WhatsApp is adding three account security features aimed at giving users more control over account access and incoming calls. The updates include stronger two-step verification, additional context for calls from unknown numbers and the ability to add multiple passkeys to a WhatsApp account across both Android and iOS. Meta announced the changes in a WhatsApp blog post on August 25.

WhatsApp replaces six-digit PIN with password

WhatsApp's two-step verification system is getting a password-based option. The feature previously used a six-digit PIN as an additional layer of protection for accounts.

Meta said the verification credential has now been upgraded to a full password that can contain letters, numbers and special characters. Two-step verification provides an additional account protection layer in cases where someone obtains a user's one-time passcode.

WhatsApp adds more context for unknown callers

WhatsApp is also adding more information to calls from people who are not saved in a user's contacts.

ALSO READ: ChatGPT can now create custom stickers for iMessage, WhatsApp: Check how to On Android, users will see details such as whether the caller's number is from a different country and whether they share any WhatsApp groups with the caller. The additional context appears before users answer the call, giving them more information about an unfamiliar number.

Multiple passkey support

WhatsApp is now allowing users to add multiple passkeys to the same account. This can be useful for people who use both Android and iOS devices and want to set up authentication on more than one device.

Users can manage their passkeys by going to Settings > Account > Passkeys in WhatsApp.