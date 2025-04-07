Monday, April 07, 2025 | 11:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
WhatsApp tests new privacy features for voice, video call: Check details

WhatsApp tests new privacy features for voice, video call: Check details

Reportedly, WhatsApp is testing mute audio and disable video options for voice and video call functions. Moreover, it is evaluating more emoji reactions for enhanced calling experience

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

WhatsApp is reportedly testing new privacy features for voice and video calls. According to WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, the messaging platform is introducing a 'mute' option for voice calls and a 'disable video' option for video calls—both accessible from the call notification.
 
These features are part of the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android. They are currently in testing and are expected to roll out more widely in the coming weeks.
 
As per the report, a new mute button will appear in the notification panel when receiving an incoming voice call. This will allow users to accept the call while muting their microphone at the same time. The feature may be particularly useful in noisy environments or situations where users want to avoid being heard immediately.
 
 
For video calls, a new option will allow users to disable their camera before answering the call. This provides an additional layer of privacy, especially when receiving calls from unknown numbers, allowing users to assess the situation before turning on their video feed.
 
WhatsApp is also working on introducing emoji reactions during video calls. This will enable users to respond in real time without interrupting the conversation flow.

Recently, WhatsApp enhanced its status feature with an option to enable users to add music to their status updates. This feature is being released for both Android and iOS users.
How to add music to WhatsApp Status
  • Open WhatsApp and navigate to the "Updates" tab.
  • Tap on "Add status" and choose a photo or video.
  • On the Status editing screen, tap the newly introduced music icon located at the top.
  • Search for a song or pick from the available list.
  • Tap on the arrow next to your selected track to access the editing screen.
  • Choose a specific portion of the song that you wish to include in your status and tap "Done."
  • Press the send button to post your status update.
  • WhatsApp specifies that users can select a 15-second portion of a song for a photo status and up to 60 seconds for a video status. The platform also noted that its music library contains millions of tracks for users to choose from.

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

