Garena Free Fire Max has announced a fresh batch of redeem codes for today (April 7), giving players the chance to claim a range of in-game rewards for free. These rewards may include weapon skins, character outfits, diamonds, and other items aimed at enhancing overall gameplay.
These codes are valid for a limited duration and offer access to premium content without the need for any purchases. A list of currently active codes and simple steps to redeem them can be found below.
As the codes are time-restricted, players are encouraged to redeem them promptly to ensure they don't miss out.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today, April 07:
As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for April 7, 2025 are:
- U3I6O9P1A4S7D8F
- V6C8X1Z3A5S7D9F
- P4O7I1U3Y5T8R9E
- D8F1G3H5J7K9L2Z
- T2Y5U7I9O1P4A6S
- A3S6D9F2G5H1J4K
- R4T6Y8U1I3O5P7A
- FFWCY6TSX2QZ
- F4G7H9J2K5L8M1N
- PXTXFCNSV2YK
- H8J1K3L5X7Z9Q2W
- M2N5B7V9C1X3Z6A
- X7C9V2B4N6M1Q3W
- B5N8M2K4L7J9H1G
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
When a redeem code is successfully entered, the corresponding rewards are automatically sent to the player’s in-game mailbox. Gold and diamonds, if included, are instantly added to the user’s account balance.
The rewards may consist of exclusive items such as Rebel Academy-themed outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other special collectibles that enhance gameplay and support character customization.
These offers are limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with only the first 500 users eligible to claim them each day. Each code remains active for just 12 hours, so timely redemption is essential to secure the benefits.