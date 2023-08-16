Confirmation

Wipro and IIT Delhi launch centre of excellence for AI innovation

Wipro's researchers, the ScAI faculty members, and IIT Delhi will collaborate to design innovative solutions using AI, machine learning, and other cutting-edge technologies

Wipro

Photo: Shutterstock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 7:19 PM IST
Wipro Limited, the technology services and consulting company, will unveil a centre of excellence (CoE) on generative artificial intelligence (AI). The centre is established in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. Its primary mission is to facilitate both foundational and applied research in the field of generative AI. The centre will also play a pivotal role in nurturing talent and pushing the boundaries of excellence in this domain.

This new centre of excellence will be a cornerstone of the Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence (ScAI) at IIT Delhi.

The partnership is part of Wipro's $1 billion commitment to accelerating AI-led innovation as part of the Wipro ai360 ecosystem and drive innovation in emerging technologies.

Subha Tatavarti, the chief technology officer at Wipro, stated, "This collaboration will not only enhance our research & development capabilities in emerging areas, such as generative AI, but will also connect us with a talent pool that will help us build advanced solutions to address existing and emerging business problems."

The CoE will become a hub of research and development. Collaborative efforts between Wipro's researchers, the ScAI faculty members, and graduate students at IIT Delhi will focus on solving real-world challenges on a large scale. These teams will collaborate closely to design innovative solutions using AI, machine learning (ML), and other cutting-edge technologies.

Ajay Chander, head of research & development at Wipro Limited, "Collaborating with the eminent and multidisciplinary faculty at IIT Delhi and its research partner ecosystem will help us realise our vision of Engineered Prosperity faster."

Professor Mausam, the head of the Yardi School of AI at IIT Delhi, stated, "Through the creation of this Center of Excellence, our students will gain valuable insight into problems of relevance to industry and will learn first-hand how their technical know-how transfers to commercial environments. Ultimately, our partnership with Wipro will be a win-win for everyone and significantly contribute to India's advancement in these critical new technology fields."

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 7:19 PM IST

