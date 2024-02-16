Sensex (    %)
                        
Xbox exclusive games set to roll out on other consoles, confirms Microsoft

The initial release will likely include video game titles such as Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment. Sea of Thieves and Grounded to follow soon, according to reports

Xbox Official Podcast

Xbox Official Podcast

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft is set to bring select Xbox-exclusive video game titles to other gaming consoles and platforms. At least four games will be available on other consoles, such as Sony PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, confirms Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer. During  a special edition of the official Xbox podcast on February 15, Spencers said, "We've made the decision that we're going to take four games to the other consoles."
The company has denied naming the titles that will be rolling out to other platforms. However, they did confirm that two of these are community-driven games while the remaining are smaller titles. According to a report by The Verge, the first two gaming titles that will lose their exclusivity to the Xbox platform will likely be Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment. Sea of Thieves and Grounded video games will soon follow suit.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
During the podcast, Microsoft Gaming CEO stated that he believes that there will be fewer console-exclusive video games over the next decade. "I do have a fundamental belief that over the next five or ten years, exclusive games, games that are exclusive to one piece of hardware, are going to be a smaller and smaller part of the game industry," he said.
Although Microsoft has only confirmed that four exclusive games will be moving over to other platforms, media reports suggest that the company might soon add more popular titles to this list including games like Starfield. Additionally, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle video game, which was announced last month for Xbox consoles and Windows PC, could make way to other consoles as well.
When asked about the same in an interview with The Verge, Spencers confirmed that  Starfield and Indiana Jones are not part of the initial rollout. However, he did not rule out the possibility of other titles emulating the first four. "We don't have work going on on other franchises. But for anybody to stand up and say something's never going to happen, I think it feels like creating more certainty in a world of gaming where you really want to respond to what customers want and what our players and creators are looking for," Spencer answered.
Opening up Xbox titles to other gaming consoles would likely give Microsoft more reach for its video games and an opportunity to generate more revenue from its gaming division.

Topics : Xbox Microsoft Video games gaming consoles Technology

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

