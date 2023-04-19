close

Xiaomi 13 Ultra launched in China with 90W charging, 50MP camera and more

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra also comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset, and is equipped with a 12-bit display with support for LTPO

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 1:25 PM IST
The Chinese smartphone company has launched Xiaomi 13 Ultra in China and some other regions.  The Xiaomi 13 comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset. The smartphone is also equipped with a 12-bit display with support for LTPO and boasts 90W fast charging technology.

The smartphone also has a 2K 12-bit display with up to 2600nits peak brightness, a leather finish together with some top-notch premium features.

The smartphone is likely to be available in India soon, though there has been no official information from the company's side.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra: Features and specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra comes with a 6.73 inch 2K AMOLED LPTO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Chinese smartphone display also has HDR 10+ resolution with Dolby Vision, P3 Colour Gamut, 1920Hz PWM dimming and up to 2600nits peak brightness.

The headset has quad cameras at the back, featuring a 50 MP Sony IMX989 primary camera with Hyper-OIS, 8P Lens, EIS, and variable aperture (f/1.9 to f/4.0). The key sensor comes paired with a 50 MP Sony IMX858 ultrawide camera, a 50MP super telephoto sensor with OIS, and a 50MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

The device has given full attention to the selfie camera, and it has a 32 MP camera at the front. The smartphone is also powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and it also has 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB internal storage.

When it comes to battery backup, the device offers a 5000mAH battery, which supports 90W fast charging feature. The other features of Xiaomi 13 Ultra are its in-display fingerprint sensors, Dolby Atmos, an IR blaster, and stereo speakers.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra: Price

The device is available in two RAM variants with 12GB and 16GB RAM paired with 256GB and 512GB internal storage respectively. The 12GB variant is available at a price of RMB 5,999 (approx Rs 71,600) and the other 16GB variant is available at a price of RMB 6499 (approx Rs 77,600).

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 1:25 PM IST

