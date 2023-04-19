close

Lava Blaze 2 smartphone goes on sale on Amazon India: Unboxing, specs, more

Priced at Rs 8,999, the smartphone is offered in 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage configuration, and glass orange and glass blue colours

BS Web Team New Delhi
Lava Blaze 2

Lava Blaze 2

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 6:45 AM IST
Home-grown smartphone maker Lava’s recently launched Blaze 2 is now available for purchase on Amazon India. Priced at Rs 8,999, the smartphone is offered in 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage configuration, and glass orange and glass blue colours. Below are the details:
Lava Blaze 2: Specifications

Powered by Unisoc T616 processor, the Lava Blaze 2 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS screen of 90Hz refresh rate. It boots Android 12 operating system with an anonymous and auto call-recording feature built-in. The phone would get the Android 13 upgrade and two years of security updates, according to the company.
The Lava Blaze 2 has a 13-megapixel-based dual-camera system on the back and an 8MP camera sensor on the front. Its camera features include HDR, portrait, AI, pro, panorama, slow motion, filters, motion photo, and time lapse.

Powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, the phone supports 18W fast wired charging. Other features of the smartphone include a microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 1TB), USB-C port for charging and data transfer, Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity, dual-SIM support, a 3.5mm audio jack, face unlock, and side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Lava said the company would provide ‘free service at home’ service to the customer for a good after-sales experience. Customers can avail the service within the phone's warranty period.

Lava Blaze 2: Unboxing
 
Topics : Lava International | Lava phones | Lava smartphones

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 6:38 AM IST

