Lava Blaze 2 smartphone goes on sale on Amazon India: Unboxing, specs, more

Home-grown smartphone maker Lava’s recently launched Blaze 2 is now available for purchase on Amazon India. Priced at Rs 8,999, the smartphone is offered in 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage configuration, and glass orange and glass blue colours. Below are the details:

The Lava Blaze 2 has a 13-megapixel-based dual-camera system on the back and an 8MP camera sensor on the front. Its camera features include HDR, portrait, AI, pro, panorama, slow motion, filters, motion photo, and time lapse.

Powered by Unisoc T616 processor, the Lava Blaze 2 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS screen of 90Hz refresh rate. It boots Android 12 operating system with an anonymous and auto call-recording feature built-in. The phone would get the Android 13 upgrade and two years of security updates, according to the company.