close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Foxconn likely to expand its Chennai iPhone manufacturing facility

The two new facilities that Foxconn is likely to build will be in addition to the two other buildings the company already has in place

BS Web Team New Delhi
The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's headquarters in Tucheng, New Taipei. Photo: Reuters

The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's headquarters in Tucheng, New Taipei. Photo: Reuters

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 11:18 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Apple's contract manufacturer, Foxconn, plans to expand its manufacturing facility in India, The Economic Times (ET) has reported. To this end, Foxconn may add two more buildings at its site near Chennai, people privy to the development told the newspaper.
 
In addition, Foxconn is also looking to establish a research and development centre in Bengaluru's Whitefield. These developments highlight the company's rapid capacity expansion in India.

The push towards expanding the manufacturing capacity comes when Apple CEO Tim Cook is in the country to launch Apple's first retail stores. Cook launched the Mumbai store on April 18. He is scheduled to launch the Apple store in Delhi's Select City Walk mall in Saket on April 20.
Apple's interest in India signals its growth ambitions in the world's second-largest smartphone market. In March, Foxconn chairman Young Liu visited for the second time in less than a year. He made commitments to drive further investments in the country, the report said.

The person cited above was quoted in the report as saying, "They (Foxconn) broadly indicated that there would be at least two more buildings that they would like to construct to manufacture iPhones. Detailed plans will be submitted later when they seek approvals and clearance."
The two new facilities that Foxconn is likely to build will be in addition to the two other buildings the company already has in place, the ET report added.

Also Read

CEO Tim Cook may visit India to launch Apple's first store in the country

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: Lightweight laptop lifted by ecosystem benefits

Apple India: Excited to build on our long-standing history, says Tim Cook

Samsung to launch Galaxy M14 5G smartphone in India on April 17: Details

Govt clears Rs 357 cr for Foxconn under PLI scheme for phone manufacturing

BCCI to sell digital, TV rights for bilateral series separately: Report

Zomato says most Blinkit stores have reopened after wage protests

India gets over $60 bn in PE-VC investments for third year straight: Report

Google needs to reconsider its new Play payments policy, says ADIF

Cognizant Technology announces salary hikes to 300,000 employees


Industry experts say that Foxconn's aggressive capacity expansion plans are to support the exports of Apple products from India. Apple has made arrangements so that all its primary suppliers, including Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron, have their operations in India. Arguably, this has been done to broaden its supply chain beyond China.
Tamil Nadu has emerged as an iPhone manufacturing hub, with Foxconn and Pegatron managing their manufacturing facilities in the state. In addition, Apple is also outsourcing the manufacturing of its iPhones to Tata Electronics.

The government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme has made it easier for smartphone manufacturers to expand their capacities. The scheme intends to develop India into a smartphone manufacturing and exporting hub.

What is the PLI scheme?

A production-linked incentive scheme (PLI) for large-scale electronics manufacturing was announced on April 1, 2020, through a gazette notification. The scheme offers the manufacturers an incentive to boost domestic manufacturing. The government intends to attract large investments in mobile phone manufacturing and specified electronic components, including assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP) units.
 
The scheme has drawn global manufacturers, including Samsung, Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron. So far, Samsung and Apple have led local manufacturing and met PLI-mandated targets. The government estimates the scheme will pave the way for a total production of Rs 10.5 trillion. More than 60 per cent of this production is expected to be exported.
Topics : Apple Inc | Apple iPhone | Foxconn | Wistron Corp | Apple iPhones | PLI scheme | Samsung Galaxy | BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 11:18 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Tyre stocks may rerate on sustained demand momentum, margin gains

Tyre
3 min read

SBI approves fund raise of up to $2 billion for FY24 through bonds

State Bank of India
1 min read

Johnson-Johnson sales in US rise 10%, health care giant raises dividend

JOHNSON & JOHNSON
2 min read

Tata Coffee reports 20% rise in profit on strong demand for March quarter

tata, tata group
1 min read

Goldman Sachs profit falls in first quarter as dealmaking sputters

Goldman Sachs
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Hello Mumbai! From CEOs to vada pav, Apple CEO Cook gets a taste of India

tim cook, madhuri
3 min read
Premium

Railways dials Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel for 1.1 million connections

Konkan Railway
3 min read
Premium

Global non-leather footwear makers put best foot forward in Tamil Nadu

Shoes, footwear
3 min read

Air India revamps pay structure of pilots, crew; announces reward, bonus

Air India
3 min read
Premium

Blinkit shuts some Gurugram dark stores for good as delivery workers strike

Zomato-owned Blinkit to deliver printouts at your home in 10 minutes
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon