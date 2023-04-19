Realme Narzo N55 sale price starts in India: Check price, features and more





The budget-friendly smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs. 10,999. The key feature of the Narzo N55 series is its mini capsule, which was an earlier Realme C Series entry-level phone.

This all-new Narzo N55 is available on the official website of Realme, Amazon and some other official channel partners. Realme Narzo N55 is all set to be purchased in India. The popular Chinese smartphone was unveiled last month, and now this budget category has officially begun sale in India.The budget-friendly smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs. 10,999. The key feature of the Narzo N55 series is its mini capsule, which was an earlier Realme C Series entry-level phone.

Realme Narzo N55: Specification



The smartphone comes in two variants 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. It is also powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor. The Realme Narzo N55 has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen with full HD+ resolution. The budget-friendly smartphone's display has a refresh rate of 90Hz.



The device is backed with a 5000mAH battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The company has its own Realme UI-based Android 13 operating system. The device also has a USB Type C port for charging and data transfer. When it comes to the camera part of the handset, Narzo N55 boasts a dual camera system on the back. It has a 64 MP main camera paired with a 2MP depth sensor. It also has a front camera of 8MP camera at the front for selfies and video calls.

Also Read Narzo N55 goes on sale with introductory offers on Amazon, Realme e-store Realme launches Narzo N55 smartphone with mini capsule screen: Details here Realme Narzo N55 launched in India today at 12 pm, starting price Rs 10,999 Realme announces 'Golden Festival' sale offers on phones, earbuds, and more Realme 10 Pro 5G smartphone goes on sale: Offers, price, specs, and more Foxconn likely to expand its Chennai iPhone manufacturing facility Twitter 'quietly' removes policy against deadnaming transgender people Lava Blaze 2 smartphone goes on sale on Amazon India: Unboxing, specs, more Honor to launch MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 16 laptops in India on April 21 Apple readies arsenal of apps for new headset; aims to win over wary users

Realme Narzo N55: Price and Availability The two variants are available for the new Narzo N55 and the price for the two is different based on their RAM and internal storage. The Narzo N55 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage is priced at Rs. 10,999. While the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage headset is priced at Rs 12,999. Users will get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Realme's Narzo N55.

The point to remember here is that the company has announced a discount of Rs 500 on 4GB RAM and a discount of Rs 1000 on the 6GB RAM variant.

