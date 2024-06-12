Xiaomi 14 Civi India launch today at 12pm: Livestream, what to expect, more

Xiaomi 14 Civi is set to launch in India on June 12. The third smartphone model in its premium number series will be launched in an in-person event from Delhi that will kick off at 12 pm. The Xiaomi 14 Civi launch event will be livestream on Xiaomi India’s official YouTube channel for the online audience. You can watch the launch event in the video embedded towards the end of this article.

Xiaomi 14 Civi: Details

“Civi” in Xiaomi 14 Civi stands for “Cinematic Vision”, said the company ahead of the launch. Like the other two models in its number series, the upcoming smartphone would be camera-centric. In a run up to the launch, Xiaomi has unveiled key specifications of the 14 Civi.

Xiaomi 14 Civi: What to expect

The Xiaomi 14 Civi will sport a triple-camera system in a circular camera module on the back. According to the product listing page on e-commerce platform Flipkart, the smartphone will feature a 50-megapixel Leica Summilux primary lens, paired with a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom at sensor level and 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, the Xiaomi 14 Civi will sport a dual-camera set-up in a pill-shaped display cut out, featuring a 32MP primary front camera sensor and a 32MP ultra-wide angle camera.

The Xiaomi 14 Civi will sport a 1.5k resolution floating quad-curved AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. The display will support Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ for a vibrant colour reproduction while watching supported content. The display will be accompanied by a stereo speaker set up with Dolby Atmos surround sound.

The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen3 chip and a 4700mAh battery, supported by a 67W wired charging.

Xiaomi said that the smartphone will feature a symmetric quad-curved body design that sits within a metal frame while measuring 7.4mm at its thinnest point. The smartphone will be available in three colours – Cruise Blue, Shadow Black, and Matcha Green (vegan leather section on the back panel).

Xiaomi 14 Civi: Launch Livestream