Xiaomi Priority Club: What is it, benefits, and list of supported devices

Xiaomi on April 8 expanded its “Priority Club” initiative to more devices, including its premium televisions. Announced alongside the Xiaomi 14 series, the Xiaomi Priority Club offers a host of benefits that the company said enable a seamless ownership and service experience. Here is everything you need to know about the Xiaomi Priority Club:
Xiaomi Priority Club: Benefits
Xiaomi said its Priority Club members will get prioritised online appointments and priority services, including free pick-up and drop facilities for eligible devices for repair. Additionally, Xiaomi said, members will be able to get their premium Xiaomi smartphone products repaired within two hours. In case it takes longer than the given time, Xiaomi said it will provide the users with an alternate stand-by device for temporary use.
Membership to Xiaomi Priority Club includes other benefits such as half-yearly mobile phone check-ups for hygiene checks of the mobile phone battery and quality, cleaning and adjustment of the mobile phone device, and installation of software and security updates.
Xiaomi Priority Club: Supported devices
Xiaomi said its Priority Club membership is offered on select premium devices, including the recently launched Xiaomi 14 series smartphones. Below are the other eligible devices from Xiaomi:
Smartphones
- Xiaomi 14 Ultra
- Xiaomi 14
- Xiaomi 13 Pro
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi TVs
- Xiaomi OLED Vision TV 55
- Xiaomi Smart TV X 65
- Mi QLED TV 75
Xiaomi Priority Club: Eligibility and validity
To be eligible for the Xiaomi Priority Club membership, the users must have purchased the smartphone after January 1, 2020. Users who have purchased the smartphone between January 1, 2020, and May 31, 2023, are required to avail the membership within ninety days of the launch of the Priority Club. New members need to opt in within one year of purchase.
The membership is valid for two years from the warranty start date of the device and will be automatically renewed for successive periods of one year if the user wishes to continue with the service.
Xiaomi Priority Club: Fees and how-to avail membership
While the membership is free for the above listed products, it is offered as an opt-in membership. Follow the steps to avail the Xiaomi Priority Club benefits:
- Update the Service+ Application to the latest version
- Select “My Devices” section on the Home Screen of Service+ Application
- Select the “More” option on the top right corner to add a Premium Product, by entering the Premium Product’s IMEI number manually, or by scanning the IMEI number
- Enter the date of invoice of the Premium Product, and upload an image of such invoice
- Enter the channels through which the Premium Product has been purchased
- Once the Premium Product has been added to the Service+ Application, you will be redirected to Xiaomi Priority Club registration page
- Accept the Terms & Conditions for Xiaomi Priority Club to complete the procedure