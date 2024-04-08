Xiaomi Priority Club: What is it, benefits, and list of supported devices

Xiaomi on April 8 expanded its “Priority Club” initiative to more devices, including its premium televisions. Announced alongside the Xiaomi 14 series , the Xiaomi Priority Club offers a host of benefits that the company said enable a seamless ownership and service experience. Here is everything you need to know about the Xiaomi Priority Club:

Xiaomi Priority Club: Benefits

Xiaomi said its Priority Club members will get prioritised online appointments and priority services, including free pick-up and drop facilities for eligible devices for repair. Additionally, Xiaomi said, members will be able to get their premium Xiaomi smartphone products repaired within two hours. In case it takes longer than the given time, Xiaomi said it will provide the users with an alternate stand-by device for temporary use.

Membership to Xiaomi Priority Club includes other benefits such as half-yearly mobile phone check-ups for hygiene checks of the mobile phone battery and quality, cleaning and adjustment of the mobile phone device, and installation of software and security updates.

Xiaomi Priority Club: Supported devices

Xiaomi said its Priority Club membership is offered on select premium devices, including the recently launched Xiaomi 14 series smartphones. Below are the other eligible devices from Xiaomi:

Smartphones

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi TVs

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV 55

Xiaomi Smart TV X 65

Mi QLED TV 75

Xiaomi Priority Club: Eligibility and validity

To be eligible for the Xiaomi Priority Club membership, the users must have purchased the smartphone after January 1, 2020. Users who have purchased the smartphone between January 1, 2020, and May 31, 2023, are required to avail the membership within ninety days of the launch of the Priority Club. New members need to opt in within one year of purchase.

The membership is valid for two years from the warranty start date of the device and will be automatically renewed for successive periods of one year if the user wishes to continue with the service.

Xiaomi Priority Club: Fees and how-to avail membership

While the membership is free for the above listed products, it is offered as an opt-in membership. Follow the steps to avail the Xiaomi Priority Club benefits: