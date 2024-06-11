Tech wrap Jun 11: WWDC 2024 wrap, iOS 18 dev beta, HMD feature phones, more

At WWDC 2024, Apple announced significant updates across its entire product lineup, focusing on enhancing user experience, privacy, and ecosystem integration. Moreover, the US-based technology giant revamped its digital assistant Siri with more capabilities powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. Lastly, Apple debuted its personal intelligence system called Apple Intelligence, which leverages generative models for personalised interactions and integrates ChatGPT for advanced content generation.

Apple has announced iOS 18 at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The next-generation operating system for iPhone brings AI-powered Siri, customisable home screen, app lock feature, personalised control center, and new features in Messaging and Phone apps. iOS 18 will be available for public use later this year, but if you are registered with the Apple Developer program, you can download iOS 18 developer beta. If you are comfortable with running developer beta on your iPhone, you can experience the new features of iOS 18 today.

Human Mobile Devices, official brand licensee of Nokia, on June 11 launched its maiden feature phones in India under its own identity. The HMD 105 and HMD 110 bring built-in UPI app for digital transactions, auto call recording, MP3 Player, FM radio, and more. Additionally, these feature phones from HMD support voice assistance and multimedia features. HMD offers a one-year replacement guarantee on both the devices.

Apple introduced its own Apple Intelligence at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024. Apple Intelligence is a personal intelligence system for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, with an enhanced focus on understanding personal context. This new system will be integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia.

Google is discontinuing its standalone payments app in the United States (US). From June 4, GPay will no longer be available on the Play Store or functional on existing devices. This move coincides with the end of peer-to-peer (P2P) payment functionality in the US.

Apple has unveiled its upcoming platform update for iPhones, the iOS 18. Designed with intelligence at core, iOS 18 brings the biggest updates in the history of iPhone with changes spanning across systems focusing on customisation, personalisation, and privacy. Moreover, there are new apps and the existing native apps have been updated with new features.

Nothing has introduced the CMF Phone 1, its maiden smartphone offering under its sub-brand CMF. While the company has not shared official details of the smartphone, a report has surfaced online claiming to have the pricing information. According to consumer technology news platform 91mobiles, the CMF Phone 1 will have a box printed price of Rs 19,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The report also noted that the actual selling price of the smartphone would be much lower at Rs 17,999. If it turns out to be true, the CMF Phone 1 will become the cheapest smartphone by Nothing.

Apple has confirmed the availability of RCS messaging (Rich Communication Services) on iPhones with iOS 18. However, the US-based technology giant has not confirmed which version of the RCS Universal Profile would be implemented. A report by Android Authority stated that Universal Profile 2.4 RCS standard will be the one implemented on iPhones.

American video game developer Riot Games has confirmed that its tactical shooting game Valorant is coming to gaming consoles. The developer on its website has stated that Valorant will be available on Xbox and PlayStation platforms in a limited beta version starting June 14. The company has also started registrations for the same on its website.

Elon Musk said he would ban Apple Inc. devices from his companies if OpenAI’s artificial intelligence software is integrated at the operating system level, calling the tie-up a security risk. The remarks followed a presentation Monday by Apple Inc., when the iPhone maker said that customers would have access to OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot through the Siri digital assistant. Apple plans to roll out the capabilities as part of a suite of new AI features later this year.

India's proposed EU-like antitrust law will pose a fresh regulatory challenge for tech firms including Apple, Google and Meta, laying out strict compliance obligations that could affect their business models. The Indian government is currently examining a panel's February report that proposed a new "Digital Competition Bill" to complement existing antitrust laws. A key US lobby group has already opposed the move, fearing its business impact.