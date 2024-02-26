MWC: Xiaomi 14 series with Leica cameras unveiled, India launch on March 7

Xiaomi has unveiled its flagship Xiaomi 14 series smartphones at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, US. The series encompasses the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. Both the smartphones boast an imaging system co-engineered with Leica. Of the two smartphones it has unveiled, it is the Xiaomi 14 coming to India on March 7 at Rs 75,000 (expected).

Alongside the smartphones, the Chinese smartphone maker unveiled the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro, Xiaomi Watch S3, Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro, and Xiaomi Watch 2. The tablet and wearables are expected to be available globally soon.

Back to the smartphones, Xiaomi displayed the Xiaomi 14 Ultra with a photography kit, which includes a dedicated grip-on case. The case has a two-stage shutter button, a zoom lever, a customisable video recording button, and an additional custom dial. According to the company, the kit functions as an external charging battery bank with 1500mAh battery capacity. The photography kit will be available as an accessory sold separately.

Xiaomi 14 series: Price and options

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Price: 1499 euros onwards

Colours: Black and White

Photography Kit: 199 euros

Xiaomi 14

Price: 999 euros onwards

Colours: Black, White, Jade Green

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4: Price and Options

Price: 699 euros onwards

Colours: Graphite Gray

Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Specifications

Display: 6.73-inch AMOLED ProHDR display (3200 x 1440 resolution), 120Hz refresh rates (LTPO), 3000nits peak brightness, 1920Hz PWM dimming

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB

Rear Camera: 50MP one-inch type (Sony LYT-900) + 50MP 3.2x telephoto (Sony IMX858) + 50MP 5x Telephoto (Sony IMX858) + 50MP ultra-wide angle (Sony IMX858)

Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 5300mAh

Charging: 90W wired, 80W wireless

OS: Xiaomi HyperOS (based on Android 14)

Durability: IP68, Xiaomi Shield Glass (Front)

Xiaomi 14: Specification

Display: 6.36-inch AMOLED ProHDR display (2670 x 1200 resolution), 120Hz refresh rates, 3000nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB/512GB

Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 50MP Telephoto (3.2x zoom) + 50MP ultra-wide

Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 4610mAh

Charging: 90W wired, 50W wireless

OS: Xiaomi HyperOS (based on Android 14)

Durability: IP68, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus (Front)

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4: Specification