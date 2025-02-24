Monday, February 24, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Xiaomi 15 series could launch in March, to rival Samsung, OnePlus flagships

Xiaomi 15 series could launch in March, to rival Samsung, OnePlus flagships

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is set to debut in China on February 26 and may launch globally on March 2, with an Indian release likely alongside the standard and Pro models

Xiaomi 15 Pro

Xiaomi 15 Pro

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Xiaomi is expected to launch its Xiaomi 15 series in India on March 18, with the first sale likely starting on March 21, according to a report by 91mobiles. The company has already confirmed a global unveiling on March 2, ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The line-up is expected to include the Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Pro, and possibly a new Xiaomi 15 Ultra model
 
Xiaomi 15 Ultra: What to expect
 
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is set to debut in China on February 26 and may launch globally on March 2, with an Indian release likely alongside the standard and Pro models.
 

Also Read

Tech Wrap February 18

Tech wrap Feb 18: JioTele OS launched, Apple iPhone SE 4, Realme P3 series

Xiaomi 15 Pro

Xiaomi 15 series unveiling on March 2 ahead of MWC 2025: What to expect

Xiaomi Pad 7 with Focus Pen and Focus Keyboard

Xiaomi Pad 7 review: Productivity-focused Android alternative to Apple iPad

POCO X7 Pro

POCO X7 Pro review: Not perfect, yet makes a good performance-focused phone

Blinkit

Get smartphones home delivered in 10 mins: Blinkit's latest q-commerce deal

The smartphone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon eight Elite processor, similar to the other models in the series. It may feature a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 3.2K resolution (3200 x 1440 pixels), and 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It could feature a 5410mAh battery and support 90W wired and 80W wireless charging.
 
On the camera front, Xiaomi will likely continue its partnership with Leica, incorporating a 50MP main sensor (Sony LYT-900). The primary camera could be accompanied by a 50MP (Samsung JN5) sensor, a 50MP (Sony IMX858) sensor with 3x zoom and a 200MP (Samsung HP9) periscope telephoto sensor. The front camera could be a 32MP sensor.
 
Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro: What to expect
 
The Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro were introduced in China last year, and their Indian versions are expected to retain the same specifications.
 
Xiaomi 15 specifications-
  • Display: 6.36-inch micro-curved OLED (LTPO), 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3200 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (3.2x zoom)
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5400mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired, 50W wireless
  • OS: Android 15 based HyperOS 2
Xiaomi 15 Pro specifications-
  • Display: 6.73-inch OLED (LTPO), 2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3200 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP periscopic telephoto (5x zoom)
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6100mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired, 50W wireless
  • OS: Android 15 based HyperOS 2

More From This Section

iOS 18

Apple Intelligence coming soon to India, beta out for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

IIT Madras, IIT-M

IIT Madras to host Asia's first global hyperloop competition from Feb 21-25

apple, iPhone, a person holding mobile, call, text

How end-to-end encryption will and won't change for Apple users in the UK

PremiumOver 50 firms sign up for race to develop India-specific AI models

Over 50 firms sign up for race to develop India-specific AI models

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Corporate leaders push for AI localisation to drive India's tech growth

Topics : Xiaomi Xiaomi smartphones Chinese smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUP Board Exam 2025 GuidelinesGillette India ShareIndia vs Pakistan Playing 11shami injury NewsInd vs Pak Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon